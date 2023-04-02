MLB rumors: Ailing Phillies targeting former Cy Young winner?

Let's not overreact to an extremely small sample size.

But the Phillies need pitching. Whether they get quality starts from their farm system or outside of it, Philadelphia has given up 27 runs in two games to start the year and they need much better from Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and the bullpen.

One name that probably won't do much to save them, but does potentially have some high upside is 2015 Cy Young award winner Dallas Keuchel, who is 35, and looking to find a home after a brutal 2022 season that saw him post an ERA of 9.20 pitching for three different teams.

If the Phillies did bring him in, a report from the New York Post's Jon Heyman says, it would be on a cheap minor league deal that forces him to show he still has it.

The Phillies talked to star pitcher Aaron Nola about a long-term extension but didn’t get close. Also, the Phils considered Dallas Keuchel on a minor league deal but haven’t made an offer yet. [New York Post]

There isn't much downside, as Keuchel is three years removed from going 7-2 with a 1.99 ERA during the Covid shortened season in 2020. He has five gold gloves and a World Series ring from his time with the Astros.

The Phillies are hopeful that Nola and Wheeler find their footing early this season, and that Ranger Suarez is healthy very soon. They also are optimistic that top pitching prospect Andrew Painter will break into the rotation some time this season.

It doesn't hurt to take precautions early to have reinforcements ready just in case.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports