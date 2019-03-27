More Sports:

March 27, 2019

Anonymous MLB scout calls Phillies’ Odubel Herrera a ‘f***ing dog’

Sports Illustrated apologized for running the quote Wednesday in their season preview

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Odubel Herrera 2018 game photo Jake Roth/USA Today Sports Images

Odubel Herrera heard you, anonymous scout.

It’s been a big couple days for people in Major League Baseball’s orbit taking anonymous shots at Philadelphia Phillies players.

On Tuesday, one-third of the league decided in harmony that super rich guy Bryce Harper is the sport’s most overrated player. On Wednesday, an anonymous scout called Odubel Herrera a “f***ing dog” and a clown.

Alrighty!

The incendiary quote appeared in Sports Illustrated’s baseball season previews. The previews include the author — in this case, Jon Tayler — looking at each team’s chances in 2019, and then asking an anonymous scout (who are always anonymous, aren’t they?) for some hot takes about the team’s makeup.

When Tayler asked the scout which Phillies player they would never want in their clubhouse, the scout immediately jumped on Herrera, who was on the receiving end of some other negative answers earlier in the preview.

Deadspin captured the full original answer, which Sports Illustrated has already walked back:

“Herrera. I’m an old-school guy who likes guys who run balls out and run off and on the field and are focused on playing the game the right way. He’s the antithesis of Brett Gardner. He’s like a clown. From what I understand, it was a controversial signing internally, because none of their baseball people could stomach him, but Matt Klentak liked him because he’s a likable goofball kid. So they ended up putting the cash in his pocket, and what they’ve gotten out of it is a f****** dog who’s hurt them more than helped them.”

That’s pretty rough. A lot of the messaging in that answer — from the discussion of hustle and effort, to the comparison to a supposedly-superior white baseball player — is your classic thinly-veiled sports world racism.

Sports Illustrated updated the article, presumably after receiving some blowback for running with such a disparaging characterization of Herrera, by sanitizing the quote in a big way:

"Herrera. I'm an old-school guy who likes guys who run balls out and run off and on the field and are focused on playing the game the right way. From what I understand, it was a controversial signing internally. What they've gotten out of it is a [player] who's hurt them more than helped them."

Deciding to use paraphrasing brackets to change “f***ing dog” to “player” sure is a special kind of creative liberty. 

Sports Illustrated also added this disclaimer to the top of the preview:

“Editor's Note: This article has been updated; the original version mistakingly included language that may be considered inappropriate or offensive. We regret the error.”

Between two days of league noise about everyday players on the roster, and a weird mini-dustup over media relations, the Phillies probably just want the season to start.

Phillies season preview
C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | RF | CF | LF
SP | RP | Bench | Coach

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Sports Illustrated Quotes Odubel Herrera Baseball Journalism

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Jeffrey Lurie optimistic about the Eagles wearing Kelly green in 2020
032719JeffreyLurie

Music

Tech 9, legendary Philly battle rapper, reportedly dead
Tech 9 philly rapper

Development

$50M esports arena to be built in South Philly
esports south philly

Phillies

2019 World Series odds: Phillies' chances improving and bettors are showing the love
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies 2018 Home Opener

Breweries

Aaron Nola partners with Yuengling
Aaron Nola Phillies Yuengling beer deal 03252019

Food & Drink

Old City's Shane Confectionery offering buttercream egg decorating classes
Shane Confectionery Buttercream Easter Egg

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved