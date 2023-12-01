MLB trade rumors: Juan Soto expected to be traded, Phillies will be in the mix

The Phillies have most of their 2024 roster set in stone, and it's barely December.

But there is one spot where they could make an improvement and that's in the outfield.

A few days ago, over at The Athletic, Phillies beat writer Matt Gelb took a look at the team's third outfielder spot. Assuming Nick Castellanos will be manning right field as Bryce Harper assumes first base full time, some combination of Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas and whomever else the team acquires will be playing center and left next season.

It sounds like the Phillies aren't particularly content to trot both young speedsters out each and every game.

Based on conversations with Phillies officials, rival clubs and agents, it’s evident the Phillies have attempted to find creative solutions to address the outfield. They have two younger players — Brandon Marsh, 25, and Johan Rojas, 23 — who could fill starting spots. But the Phillies have varying levels of confidence in either one as an everyday player in 2024. In essence, they do not want to commit to 600 plate appearances each for Marsh or Rojas, but also do not want to eliminate the chance that one or both could thrive. [The Athletic]

"Creative solutions" huh? How about Juan Soto?

There couldn't be a better fit for the Phillies, who lacked a hitter with plate discipline who can also hit for average during their most recent deep playoff run. Soto led the majors in walks last season with 132 (the third time he's done it). He also hit .275 with 35 homers and 109 RBI. He has made three All-Star teams and won four Silver Sluggers. The Padres are reportedly looking to trade him during the Winter Meetings this month.

The Phillies should pounce. Here's what ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan wrote Friday:

What looked inevitable across the industry a month ago -- the payroll-cutting Padres would be forced to trade Soto, who will make more than $30 million in arbitration before hitting free agency after the 2024 season -- is edging closer to becoming a reality for the franchise. San Diego, sources said, is engaging teams in trade talks for the 25-year-old, whom they acquired at the 2022 trade deadline. The potential complications are manifold. Soto's salary, even for one year, is a nonstarter for a number of teams. Others are loath to deal significant talent for a player who could leave after the season. And it's not out of the realm of possibility that the Padres could extend Soto, though sources said it's a long shot. [ESPN]

Passan goes on to mention that the Phillies are a "possibility." They are probably one of the few teams who have the salary flexibility to bring Soto and that $30 million. Already expected to be over the luxury tax threshold, the Phillies along with the Yankees, Mets and Cubs seem to be the teams in the mix for Soto right now.

The Padres want young pitching. Philly has that, with prospects like Mick Abel and Griff McGarry (injured Andrew Painter probably remains untouchable). They also have most of their rotation spots locked up for the foreseeable future, especially if they can extend Zack Wheeler. So why not use that talent to improve elsewhere?

Ironically, a Soto trade would reunite him with Harper and Trea Turner, three stars who played together as Nationals half a decade ago.

A trade for Soto would be risky, as he will become a free agent in 2025. But again, the Phillies have been no strangers to extending longterm deals to established stars. And at just 25-years-old, a Soto acquisition and extension would help lengthen the Phillies championship window.

The MLB Winter Meetings begin this weekend in Nashville.

