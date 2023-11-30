MLB rumors: Phillies, Zack Wheeler have begun extension talks

As the Phillies were working toward what became a seven-year, $172 million deal to retain Aaron Nola, a factor that always loomed in that conversation was what would be next for ace Zack Wheeler, who will be due up for a new contract after 2024.

And it seems like the Phillies have already gotten started on that process.

Per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, the organization has begun talks with Wheeler's camp on a possible extension, and even though no offer has been made yet, one is expected, especially since the winter meetings are coming up next week down in Nashville.

Wheeler joined the Phillies on a five-year, $118 million deal in December 2019, though with concern from many after an injury-riddled run with the Mets. But he dispelled all those doubts quickly, rising up to become the Phillies' No. 1 starting pitcher and a frequent name within the NL Cy Young conversation at the very least with a 3.06 ERA in 101 starts over the past four years.

And once the Phillies finally broke through into the postseason in 2022, he's been near lights out, with a collective 2.42 ERA, a minuscule 0.726 WHIP, and a devastating 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in the past two Octobers as the Phils continue to chase after a World Series.

The 33-year-old right-hander has been a big reason why they've been able to in the first place.

“We know we’d like to keep him in the organization for a lengthy period,” Phillies president Dave Dombrowski told the media a couple of weeks ago right after the press conference to confirm Nola's new deal had ended. “But it’s not always easy. So it’s something that I’m sure we’ll pursue at some point. But I’m not sure, at this point, how important it is for them at this time.”



But maybe that's no surprise, as Dombrowski and the Phils just went through a similar situation with Nola. They tried to discuss an extension last spring, but couldn't get there. Nola's camp wanted to get through the season and then test free agency first, with interest from plenty of other suitors willing to spend, before making a decision. Ultimately, he chose to stay put.

Wheeler, much like Nola, or maybe even more so, will definitely have plenty of interest on the open market next winter, and with ever-increasing contract values, so maybe this time it'd be more ideal for the Phils to get this situation taken care of sooner rather than later.

The concern, of course, is that Wheeler is a flamethrower getting up there in age and with a lot of wear and tear on the arm. However, longtime, hard-throwing veterans Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander – ages 39 and 40, respectively – have done wonders to dispel previous notions, and might have even set a potential model for Wheeler's next contract with shorter terms in exchange for a higher annual value. Granted, a 4-5 year deal could always be in play too.

With Wheeler still locked in for 2024 and Nola returning, the Phillies' starting rotation for next season is believed to be pretty much set, though Dombrowski has never been known to sit still, so the potential for the Phils to go out and get one more arm is still out there.

A pursuit of Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto, for example, could still be on the table.

