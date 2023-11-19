Report: Aaron Nola, Phillies agree on seven-year deal

It looks like Aaron Nola will remain a Phillie for the foreseeable future.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Phillies and their longtime right-hander have reached a "tentative agreement" on a seven-year deal, pending a physical, after contract negotiations picked up in the last couple of days.

MLB.com's Todd Zolecki confirmed the agreement soon after, adding that the new contract is worth $172 million.

Nola became a free agent after this past season, leading the Phils to enter the winter with starting pitching a top priority, though with a clearly stated interest in addressing that by keeping their longest-tenured player around for a while longer.

"He's our, I'd say, our priority to try to sign," club president Dave Dombrowski said after the Phillies' defeat in the NLCS. "We didn't sign him in spring training. We would've liked to have done that and we didn't get it done, so I can't tell you that I feel 100 percent confident we're gonna get it done, but we would like to sign him and be aggressive in trying to make that happen."



But it was never a certainty.

As one of the top pitchers available on this winter's market, Nola was always going to be in for a big payday from a number of rumored potential suitors – from the Cardinals to the Yankees, Rangers, and even the Braves from within the division.

By a certain point, he was expected to fetch a deal worth upward of $200 million and may have even had it on the table too after meeting with other clubs, per the New York Post's Jon Heyman. But he chose to stay in Philadelphia, with the only organization he's ever known and the rebuild he saw all the way through into contention.

After a few weeks of relative quiet in anticipation of baseball's winter meetings early next month, the Phillies have checked off their biggest need ahead of them, which will allow them to go on the hunt for bullpen help and maybe a corner outfielder too.



More to come...

