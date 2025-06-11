MLB trade rumors: Who can the Phillies realistically add to bolster the outfield?

The Phillies outfield is underachieving.

Just like they have for the last four seasons, the Phils have been relying on ultra-streaky Nick Castellanos and a cast of hitters who can't really hit to man their three outfield positions.

They've been a liability to say the least. Here's a look at the offensive production — not including Castellanos (MLB ranks in parenthesis):



LF CF OF BA .204 (27th) .234 (19th) .246 (14th) OBP .304 (20th) .307 (12th) .318 (18th) HR 9 (6th) 2 (29th) 17 (24th) RBI 25 (18th) 23 (22nd) 84 (18th) WAR -0.9 (23rd) -0.6 (26th) -2.7 (27th)





This kind of offense is not a recipe for success, especially with so many contending teams with outfields that are an advantage. Which is why it's one of the biggest areas of concern for the team ahead of July's trade deadline.

And while it's quite early for trade rumors, it's never too early to get a pulse on who might be available to help over the next few weeks as trade season heats up.

The five outfielders we'll mention fit a few criteria. First, they play for teams currently at least four games out of the postseason picture (which limits the potential field of tradees considerably). And second, each hitter below is on an expiring contract, making their acquisition more affordable.

It's certainly possible, and even likely, that the Phillies front office could seek a younger outfielder or someone who is under team control for a few more seasons. But the players below are going to be affordable and the Phillies have a very expensive payroll and some prospects they'll want to keep their hands on.

Here's a look at the best candidates we could find — and they all have one glaring flaw or another:

Luis Robert Jr., OF, White Sox

Robert is a confusing baseball player, at least via his box scores. Set to be a free agent in the fall, Robert has a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and All-Star appearance, and he's still just 27. But he's hit .210 over his last two seasons after hitting .279 over his first four. Perhaps he'd benefit from a change of scenery? Would the Phillies trust his bat in centerfield more than what they currently have in Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas?

Cedric Mullins, OF, Orioles

Mullins offers an extremely similar sort of upgrade to Robert. He's played his entire career in one uniform, and hit .263 from 2018-22. The last three seasons, his average has dipped to .232. He has elite speed and defense in center, and is also a pro at stealing bases — he had 32 last year. He's likely to be available (having recently returned from the IL) and would be a bit of a gamble to be a guy who would get on base more than the options currently manning the outfield in South Philly.

Miguel Andujar, OF, Athletics

A bit of a journeyman, Andujar has played for four teams over the last four seasons, but he's been solid with the Athletics so far in 2025, hitting .296. The problem with that average is it's based around 39 singles (78%). He hasn't flashed a whole lot of power during his career. He's also been mostly a backup fourth outfielder type throughout his career.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. OF Diamondbacks

Finally, a player with a little consistency. Playing on his final year under contract with Arizona, Gurriel is slashing .258/.304/.446 and has 10 homers and 37 RBI — power numbers that would place him second on the current Phillies roster. He is a career .277 hitter with a bit of a high strikeout rate but he hits from the right side, which would appeal to the Phillies. He mostly plays left field but can also play shortstop and second base.

Taylor Ward, OF, Angels

If the Phillies want to add some power to an outfield mostly absent of it, Ward is their man. He's third in the AL in homers with 18, and fifth in RBI with 47. When and if the Angels decide to sell, Ward will be an attractive asset. However, Ward is the very definition of a home run or bust kind of player. His 76 strikeouts this year are the fifth most in the AL, he is hitting just .204, and his walk rate leaves much to be desired.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports