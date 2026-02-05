Since affirmative action ended, Philly universities have actually enrolled more Black students

Early data indicates that diversity on college campuses has shifted since the Supreme Court gutted affirmative action. A new report shows that enrollment of Black students surged at Temple and La Salle universities in 2024, even as the number of students of color at Ivy League schools declined nationwide.

The analysis, published Monday by the nonprofit Class Action, describes a "cascade" effect in recent years. College admissions teams had previously considered a student's racial identity as one of many factors in their decision-making. But that practice effectively ended in 2023 after the Supreme Court ruled that race-conscious admissions were unconstitutional. Now, the report says, the number and percentage of students from underrepresented minority groups has decreased "significantly" at highly selective colleges and increased "almost everywhere else," particularly at state universities.

Philadelphia colleges didn't completely hew to this trend. The share of Black and Hispanic freshmen at the University of Pennsylvania barely budged between 2018 and 2024, while the percentage of white first-year students dropped from 36.47% to 21.94% over that same time period. Asian students are now the largest racial group at the Ivy League school, representing 31.47% of the 2024 freshman class.

The table below shows the breakdown of the top five ethnicities that students selected on their applications. American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian students made up less than 1% of the freshman class, while international students were grouped as a separate category.

University of Pennsylvania

Ethnicity Year Percentage White 2018/2019 36.47% 2022/2023 25.07% 2024 21.94% Hispanic 2018/2019 10.15% 2022/2023 11.53% 2024 11.32% Black/African American 2018/2019 8.27% 2022/2023 9.42% 2024 8.61% Asian 2018/2019 22.84% 2022/2023 29.7% 2024 31.47% Two or more races 2018/2019 5.03% 2022/2023 6.26% 2024 5.27%





Other city schools reflected the cascade effect. Seven years ago, over half of Temple University freshmen were white. Now, the most recent data shows, white students make up just 28.47% of the class. The share of Black students has conversely climbed from 12.27% to 29.71%. Hispanic students also made gains, rising from 8.79% to 11.38% of the first-year class.

Temple University