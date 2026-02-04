Super Bowl ads with Philly ties: Xfinity spoofs 'Jurassic Park' and Sabrina Carpenter pops Pringles

The Eagles won't be playing in Super Bowl LX, but viewers will see plenty of commercials starring celebrities and companies with local ties.

A 30-second ad during Sunday's game on NBC costs brands an average of $8 million, Bloomberg reported, and some spots climbed as high as $10 million for the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots. Last year's game brought in a record 128 million viewers on Fox, Tubi and other outlets when the Eagles dethroned the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.

Here's a rundown of this year's commercials with Philly connections.

Xfinity reunites 'Jurassic Park' cast

Philadelphia-based Comcast is running its first Super Bowl commercial on Sunday with a reimagining of Steven Spielberg's original "Jurassic Park" movie from 1993. The ad brings together stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum — all portrayed younger — to retell a rosier version of their visit to the dinosaur theme park.

In the commercial, which re-creates some of the movie's original scenes, the park's security system fails only because an Xfinity employee forgets to boot up the Wifi. As soon as he gets it up and running, Jurassic Park turns into a paradise.

Neill's Dr. Grant takes selfies with a Tyrannosaurus rex, Dern's Dr. Sattler runs comfortably amid a stampede of Gallimimus and Goldblum's Dr. Malcolm muses, "Wifi finds a way."

Bradley Cooper is tormented in Uber Eats ad

Eagles superfan and Bradley Cooper has led Uber Eats' ad campaign throughout the NFL season with a storyline revolving around a conspiracy that the NFL exists to sell food. In earlier commercials, Cooper desperately tries to dispel the idea.

In the ad on Super Bowl Sunday, Cooper is followed around by Matthew McConaughey as he obnoxiously points out various parallels between the NFL and food. Cooper sports an Eagles hat, sits next to McConaughey at a Birds game and takes a trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. "The White Lotus" star Parker Posey also joins in to connect the culinary dots.

Uber Eats is also making the campaign interactive, letting fans build their own version of the commercial on the app for a chance to win deals.

Sabrina Carpenter pops open a can of Pringles

Sabrina Carpenter will make her first appearance in a Super Bowl commercial on Sunday in a Pringles ad. The pop star, who grew up in Bucks County, appeared in a cheeky Dunkin' commercial two years ago that played up her "Espresso" fame.

For this year's ad, Carpenter forms a flower out of Pringles chips and plucks them like petals in a game of, "He loves me, he loves me not." Pringles has only put out a teaser for the spot, so fans will have to wait until Sunday to see where the brand goes with it.

Shane Gillis drinks Bud Light at a wedding

The trio has starred in Bud Light commercials since last season. The ads usually revolve around them tapping a keg. This year's Super Bowl ad places them at a wedding in the middle of a hillside in the desert.

A man rolling a keg into the party stumbles, sending the beer tumbling down a hill and all the guests chasing after it. There's an appearance from Jonathan Banks, who plays Philly native Mike Ehrmantraut in "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." Gillis, who's from Mechanicsburg and stars in Netflix's "Tires," strolls in at the end to let everyone know they could have just taken a trail down the hill.

Bald eagle who flies at Birds games stars in Budweiser ad

In a commercial celebrating its 150th anniversary, Budweiser turned to the American Eagle Foundation in Tennessee to pair one of its rescued birds with the brand's Clydesdale mascot. But it's not just any eagle. It's Lincoln, the 27-year-old bald eagle who flies at Lincoln Financial Field when the national anthem is performed at Eagles home games.

The ad commemorates America's 250th birthday by elevating Lincoln as a national symbol. It's a rags-to-riches story for Lincoln, who was rescued by AEF because his hunting instincts never developed. AEF CEO Jessica Hall told PhillyVoice that Lincoln was once digging through trash to eat fried chicken. On Sunday, he'll become the nation's most famous bald eagle.

The ad showcases the relationship that develops between an eagle and a horse on a farm, ending with Lincoln bursting into flight from the Clydesdale's back.

Jason Kelce gets messy in ad for Garage Beer

The former Eagles center used to play in Super Bowls. Now, he's in a self-deprecating beer commercial that will air during Sunday's game.

Jason and Travis Kelce became investors in Garage Beer two years ago, throwing their resources into an expansion and marketing push for the light beer made in their home state of Ohio. Kelce's former Eagles teammate Beau Allen, who has appeared in other ads for the brand, returns for the Super Bowl spot that shows Kelce loading crates of beer onto a horse-drawn carriage.

As the carriage sets off, Kelce and Allen stand next to a steaming pile of horse manure. Inside the stable, Allen tricks Kelce into thinking he's got "a little something on his face" — not once, but twice. Kelce smears manure from his gloves on both sides of face and cracks open a beer.

"These beers taste great, but ... smells like s---," Kelce says.