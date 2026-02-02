The Schuylkill River is frozen, but walking out onto its icy surface is not just dangerous. It's illegal.

It only happens about a couple times every decade that it gets cold enough for the surface of the Schuylkill River to freeze over. The lure of this unusual occurrence is proving too enticing for some people and they have wandered out onto the icy river.

This has prompted the Philadelphia police to issue a warning: Just don't do it.

MORE: PBS will spotlight Sun Ra and his Philly musical collective on 'American Masters'

"We're getting reports of people walking and ice skating on Philadelphia's rivers," police posted on social media on Sunday. "This is illegal for a reason. River ice is not as thick as it looks – moving water underneath weakens it and conditions can change fast. Please stay safe and stay off the ice!"

Police have responded to calls about people on icy rivers and streams, Sgt. Eric Gripp said Monday. In an incident over the weekend, a woman ventured onto the Schuylkill River with two children in East Falls. Police also have been called for people on the ice in South Philly, Northwest Philly and Northeast Philly.

So far, no rescues have been necessary, which is an emergency that would be handled by the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit.

Gripp reiterated the department's warning that people should stay off all the frozen rivers, creeks, streams and lakes. Anyone who does not heed this warning, faces a fine of at least $25. As of Monday afternoon, the department has avoided issuing fines to violators.

"At this time, we would not generally issue a citation solely for walking on the ice, provided the individual complies by removing themselves," Gripp said. "Our approach focuses on awareness, education, and safety."

If people refuse to get off the ice when asked, police can choose to issue citations for violations that occur within Fairmount Park. That includes parts of the Schuylkill River, Wissahickon Creek, Lansdowne Creek and Montgomery Creek. There also are several ponds and reservoirs within the park.

This is the first time the Schuylkill and Delaware rivers have frozen here since January 2018. In order for it to happen, there needs to be a stretch of about five days with with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

John Kopp/PhillyVoice Philadelphia's rivers have partially frozen due to the frigid temperatures that have hit the region over the 10 days, but police say the ice is not as thick as it looks. They are warning people not to walk or skate on the rivers. Above, the frozen Schuylkill River under a railroad bridge in Fairmount Park on Feb. 2, 2026.

"It's just been a brutally cold stretch," said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Mount Holly station. "It's certainly not normal to have this much ice on the river. It happens once or twice every ten years or so."

Elsewhere in the region, people have been posting photos and videos of icy conditions at the Jersey Shore. One photo shows waves frozen along the shoreline in Cape May Point. The Cape May-Lewes Ferry, which canceled service Monday, was shown in a video last week navigating icy waters in the Delaware Bay.