More Sports:

February 05, 2026

Source: Sixers sign Dominick Barlow to multiyear standard contract

Dominick Barlow has been a godsend for the Sixers on a two-way contract this season. Now, he will officially put pen to paper and join the team's standard roster.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Barlow conversion Justine Willard/Imagn Images

Dominick Barlow has earned every bit of his standard contract.

After the 2025-26 Sixers held their first official practice, head coach Nick Nurse was asked which players had stood out to him the most. The player he singled out above the rest was not even on the Sixers' standard roster: Dominick Barlow, the 22-year-old power forward entering his fourth NBA season while signed to a two-way contract. Nurse described Barlow as a terrific, instinctual offensive rebounder who made smart plays all over the floor.

Months later, Nurse's scouting report has proven to be accurate. Barlow has been the Sixers' starting power forward for most of the year, helping solidify what was believed to be the team's biggest weakness entering the year.

Barlow's efforts have officially been rewarded: he signed a standard contract ahead of Thursday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, a source told PhillyVoice. The deal gives Barlow a place on the standard roster for the remainder of the season and comes with a team option for the 2026-27 season that the Sixers can either pick up to keep him under control or decline in an effort to come to an agreement on a longer-term contract.

Uncertain if the sides would come to terms on a deal ahead of Thursday's game, the Sixers signed Charles Bassey and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to 10-day contracts in an effort to inch closer to filling their standard roster. The Sixers signing one more 10-day contract and getting back up to 15 players would have enabled them to kick the can down the road a bit longer on giving Barlow his new deal without him missing games. Ultimately, though, the sides were able to come to terms on a deal that could lead to him becoming a long-term piece of this roster.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Dominick Barlow Philadelphia 76ers

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Mature male feeling the pain of a strained muscle.

Peripheral artery disease: Know the signs
Purchased - Young patient in a consult with his doctor.

Fast, focused STEMI care: Cath Lab advances at Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Just In

Must Read

Weather

City pays over 200 people to assist in snow removal

snow removal city

Trivia

‘Jeopardy!’ fans can test their knowledge at a weekly bar league in Center City

Jeopardy Bar League at Misconduct

Healthy Eating

All foods can fit in a balanced diet – here's how flexibility can be healthier than dieting

All Foods Diet

Recreation

Monopoly will debut a Philly edition in November and wants input

Philadelphia Monopoly

Sponsored

Why relationships still matter in banking

Limited - WSFS Bank Handshake

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' 2025 season

020226NickSirianniJalenHurts

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved