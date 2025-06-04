More Sports:

June 04, 2025

MLB trade rumors: Some bullpen upgrades for Phillies that should be available in July

The Phillies will surely be actively shopping for help in the bullpen this July.

Evan Macy
Phillies-trade-bullpen-Shelby-Miller_061025 Rick Scuteri/Imagn Images

Shelby Miller is one of a handful of relievers the Phillies could be targeting at the trade deadline,

The Phillies need help in the bullpen.

On Monday night, Matt Strahm blew a save, and Carlos Hernández allowed what could have been the losing run in an eventual extra innings comeback.

In a bullpen game last weekend, four different relievers allowed earn runs in a loss to the Pirates.

In Toronto last week, Jordan Romano gave up a walk-off win in the ninth inning.

Relief pitching miscues are costing the Phillies big time. The front office is expected to be active in looking for pitchers to add to the mix ahead of next month's MLB trade deadline.

It's a little early for trades here in early June, but we wanted to get a head start. We poked around and decided to spotlight some pitchers, right now, who could be early targets for the Phillies.

Each of the five hurlers mentioned below fit a few criteria. First, they play for teams currently at least five games out of the postseason picture (which limits the potential trade pool considerably). It's very possible that a month from now, the Red Sox and a reliever like Aroldis Chapman could become available. But for now, we'll look at the worst underachievers in June.

And second, each pitcher below is on an expiring contract, making their acquisition more affordable. It's certainly possible, and even likely, that the Phillies front office could seek a younger pitcher or someone who is under team control for a few more seasons. But the pitchers on this list are going to be affordable and the Phillies have a very expensive payroll and some prospects they'll want to keep their hands on.

Andrew Kittredge, RP, Orioles

With the Orioles stuck in last place in a brutal AL East, Kittredge has to be a player on the Phillies' radar. Though he's 35, he has been lights-out this season, boasting a tiny 1.35 ERA over his last seven games after getting a late start due to injury. His lack of mileage this season will certainly be appealing to the Phils if Kittredge keeps it up for the next few weeks. He has a track record worthy of placement at the back of a contending bullpen with a career 3.39 ERA over nine seasons.

Caleb Ferguson, RP, Pirates

Ferguson pitched 1.2 scoreless innings against the Phillies last week for a Pirates team that isn't expected to be in the mix come the fall. He's been very solid throwing from the left side this season with a 3.18 ERA over 28.1 innings so far and is still relatively young for a soon-to-be free agent at 28. Philly could use a reliable lefty arm, and Ferguson has a solid track record as well as nine scoreless playoff appearances.

Shelby Miller, RP, Diamondbacks

The D-backs face an uphill battle, currently sitting in fourth place in the NL West, and Miller could be an asset worth inquiring about. He has a very impressive 1.69 ERA over 27 stints so far. Miller is a name familiar to many baseball fans as he's been around since 2012. Surprisingly, he's only had six playoff appearances — mostly with the Cardinals in the 2010s. But for the right price, at 34 he'd be a valuable addition to the clubhouse.

Kyle Finnegan, RP, Nationals

Another familiar name to Phillies fans, Finnegan has been in Washington for his entire career. He's inching toward his first free agency this coming fall and the Nationals are not going to be postseason participants, so moving him makes sense. Would the Nats trade him within the division? Finnegan has a 2.38 ERA over 22.1 innings this season, was an All-Star last year, and has never had a season ERA higher than 3.76. He also has 106 career saves. 

Andrew Chafin, RP, Nationals

Chafin is in his 12th season with his seventh different team — but he's been a reliable bullpen arm for nearly every one of them. He has a 3.18 ERA this season, a tick under his career 3.41 mark, and at age 35 doesn't likely factor into Washington's future. He also throws from the left side and could help the team make up for the lack of José Alvarado in the postseason (after his suspension).

