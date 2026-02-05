Exemption to overnight curfew would allow gyms and fitness centers to open before 6 a.m.

A business curfew law that went into effect last year could add an exception for gyms and fitness centers in certain Philly neighborhoods.

The curfew, which was approved in June, requires corner stores, takeout spots and other businesses to close between 11 p.m and 6 a.m. in the 7th and 8th council districts, as well as a portion of the 1st. A bill proposed Thursday would add new rules for gyms and other workout facilities, allowing them to open earlier in the 7th and 8th districts.

Councilmember Cindy Bass (D-8th), who introduced the change, said it was spurred by residents and business owners asking for early-morning gym access to allow people to work out before heading to school, work and other obligations.

"People told us this wasn't just about convenience, it was about health routines, jobs and quality of life," Bass said. "One hour really makes a considerable difference, especially in the morning, so we made a targeted exception to allow fitness facilities to open earlier while still honoring the intent of the curfew law."

The new amendment also includes a specific definition of what counts as a fitness center, limiting it to "commercial establishments whose purpose is physical exercise, conditioning and overall wellness," Bass said. That includes spaces for exercises such as cardio training, strength training and group fitness classes. The bill now heads to committee before it can return to the council floor for a full vote.

Last year's bill built on an initial curfew put in place in Kensington in 2024, which was meant to help reduce violent crimes, littering and other illegal activity. That legislation, introduced by Councilmember Quetcy Lozada (D-7th), expanded to other neighborhoods including Germantown and Fairhill. The new legislation, which expires at the end of 2026, also raised fines for violators from $500 to $1,000.

The legislation already has some exceptions, including allowing restaurants with liquor licenses to close at 2 a.m.

The bill was controversial, as some small businesses and food truck owners feared they would lose out on overnight sales. Bass and Lozada, though, said the current conditions were preventing neighborhoods from developing.

"For the love of God, when is my community going to catch a break?" Lozada said during a September City Council meeting. "We have got to do these drastic pieces of legislation in order to bring structure and order and discipline back into my community, in order for us to be able to start again and welcome businesses."