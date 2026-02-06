Boyz II Men is getting a mural in South Philly just blocks away from where its members met

They already have their own boulevard, but soon Boyz II Men will get a mural in their hometown of Philadelphia, too.

Mural Arts is planning a new tribute to the R&B group in Point Breeze, just blocks away from where its members met. The Boyz II Men crooners all attended the Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts and played local talent shows before signing a record deal. Their mural will be painted near CAPA, on the side of a building at 1122 Broad St.

Mural Arts is searching for an artist to spearhead the project, slated for a June dedication. Though there are no strict requirements, the nonprofit said the mural should capture "all dimensions" of Boyz II Men's career and demonstrate their place "in the legacy of Philadelphia’s musical history." Visual artists can pitch themselves for consideration now through Friday, Feb. 13. The finalist will be selected in March.

Boyz II Men broke out in 1991 with the multi-platinum debut "Cooleyhighharmony." The album title referenced a real Chicago school, but the musicians honored their roots with their first single "Motownphilly." (It hit No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.) While Boyz II Men recorded their early albums as a quartet, the group is now comprised of Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wayná Morris. Michael McCary left the group in 2003 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

The band, currently touring with New Edition, could not immediately provide a comment on the mural.

The project is part of Mural Arts' wider plans for the semiquincentennial. The nonprofit will also unveil pieces honoring Questlove and LGBTQ rights champion Gloria Casarez later in 2026.

