Garage Beer has a contest to win a day with the star of its new Super Bowl ad: Doug, the miniature horse

After releasing a sneak peek of its Super Bowl commercial, Garage Beer said it will acquiesce to the will of its customers and offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend a day with the star of the 60-second ad that will air locally Sunday. No, not Jason Kelce, who owns the company with his fellow Super Bowl-winning brother Travis, or former Eagles defensive lineman Beau Allen. The sweepstakes is for a date with Doug, a 15-year-old miniature horse.

Since posting the video online a few days ago, the company said it's been inundated with social media comments and direct messages from fans who are obsessed with Doug. On Thursday, Garage Beer announced it's holding a contest to win a chance to visit the horse in New Jersey for lunch, trail rides and a professional photo shoot.

“The internet has a new favorite beer advertising horse, Doug,” Corey Smale, chief creative officer with Garage Beer, said in a statement. “With the obvious love and excitement surrounding beer advertising’s newest four-legged star, we decided to keep the momentum going.”

Entrants must be at least 21 years old, follow Garage Beer and Willow Grove Farm, Doug’s home, on Instagram and tag at least one friend in the comments of the post.

A winner will be drawn on Friday, Feb. 13, and can bring one friend to the meet-and-greet. Accommodations to Willow Grove Farm in Long Valley, New Jersey, will be included in the giveaway.

The commercial, titled the Brotherly Shovel,” pokes fun at Budweiser, which is known for its ads featuring Clydesdales (and this year, the Philadelphia Eagles’ unofficial mascot, Lincoln the eagle). Kelce and Allen scoop the excrement left behind by the horses with Doug by their side.

After Kelce posted on X that Doug stole the show, dozens of people commented in agreement, going so far as to claim the miniature horse is "everything the world needs."





Since the commercial dropped, Doug has quickly risen to social media fame, inspiring the launch of his own Instagram account, @BigDougEnergy, and the sale of T-shirts and stickers that “sold out in minutes," according to James Masello, communications manager with Garage Beer.

The “Brotherly Shovel” commercial will air locally during the Super Bowl this Sunday and can be watched in full below.