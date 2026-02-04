‘Jeopardy!’ fans can test their knowledge at a weekly bar league in Center City

For those who consider “Jeopardy!” a nightly competition rather than passive viewing, a weekly bar league in Center City moves the game off the couch.

Jeopardy! Bar League, a team-based game inspired by the long-running quiz show, will be held at Misconduct Tavern every Tuesday from Feb. 17 through June 2. The event is hosted by Geeks Who Drink and uses clues created for the franchise, with teams answering on their phones during a two-hour game.

The format follows the familiar structure of categories, Daily Doubles and a final round, with standings tracked throughout the night. Teams of up to six can participate.

Games run from 7 to 9 p.m. and participation is free.

Tuesdays at 7 p.m. through June 2

Misconduct Tavern

1801 John F Kennedy Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Free to participate

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.



