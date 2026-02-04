More Events:

February 04, 2026

‘Jeopardy!’ fans can test their knowledge at a weekly bar league in Center City

The quiz show-style competition takes over Misconduct Tavern on Tuesdays through early June.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Trivia Jeopardy
Jeopardy Bar League at Misconduct Photo by Lauren Sanders/© Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Jeopardy! Bar League brings a team-based, quiz show-style trivia game to Misconduct Tavern in Philadelphia on Tuesday nights.

For those who consider “Jeopardy!” a nightly competition rather than passive viewing, a weekly bar league in Center City moves the game off the couch.

Jeopardy! Bar League, a team-based game inspired by the long-running quiz show, will be held at Misconduct Tavern every Tuesday from Feb. 17 through June 2. The event is hosted by Geeks Who Drink and uses clues created for the franchise, with teams answering on their phones during a two-hour game.

The format follows the familiar structure of categories, Daily Doubles and a final round, with standings tracked throughout the night. Teams of up to six can participate.

Games run from 7 to 9 p.m. and participation is free. 

Jeopardy! Bar League at Misconduct Tavern

Tuesdays at 7 p.m. through June 2
Misconduct Tavern 
1801 John F Kennedy Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Free to participate

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.


PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Trivia Jeopardy Bars Misconduct Tavern

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Mature male feeling the pain of a strained muscle.

Peripheral artery disease: Know the signs
Purchased - Young patient in a consult with his doctor.

Fast, focused STEMI care: Cath Lab advances at Roxborough Memorial Hospital

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

William Way's new director looks to focus on community outreach

Darius William Way.JPG

Trivia

‘Jeopardy!’ fans can test their knowledge at a weekly bar league in Center City

Jeopardy Bar League at Misconduct

Wellness

Playing 'pink noise' sounds, like rainfall, to fall asleep may harm REM sleep

Pink Noise Sleep

TV

Before Sabrina Carpenter, these Philly stars also hosted 'The Muppet Show'

Muppet Show Carpenter

Sponsored

Why relationships still matter in banking

Limited - WSFS Bank Handshake

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' 2025 season

020226NickSirianniJalenHurts

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved