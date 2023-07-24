MLB trade rumors: Phillies would 'love' to land Tommy Pham from Mets

With Bryce Harper holding things down at first base and playing as well as could've been expected, the Phillies have more flexibility in their lineup. Harper moving to first allows Kyle Schwarber to be a more natural fit in the designated hitter spot while adding a more traditional corner outfielder to the lineup. The Phillies could upgrade that position as the August 1 trade deadline looms. Will they target that type of hitter?

In a new pre-deadline column, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Phils have one such player on their radar, writing, "The Phillies are targeting a right-handed corner outfielder in the trade market and would love to land [Tommy] Pham from the Mets."

Pham, in his age-35 season, is hitting .271 with an .827 OPS through 75 games in 2023 with nine home runs and 15 doubles. He's played the outfield in 52 of those games, seeing time in left and, to a lesser extent, center field. Pham will be a free agent at season's end.

Understandably, a Pham trade would require a massively smaller return than, say, a big swing for Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto, creating a move that might be more palatable for both the Phillies organization and fans alike ahead of the playoff push.

Stay tuned to PhillyVoice for more MLB trade rumors as we get closer to August...

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader