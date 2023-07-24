More Sports:

July 24, 2023

MLB trade rumors: Phillies would 'love' to land Tommy Pham from Mets

The Phillies reportedly would 'love' to trade for Mets outfielder Tommy Pham.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Mets-Tommy-Pham-Trade John Geliebter/USA Today Sports

Mets outfielder Tommy Pham rips an RBI single against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

With Bryce Harper holding things down at first base and playing as well as could've been expected, the Phillies have more flexibility in their lineup. Harper moving to first allows Kyle Schwarber to be a more natural fit in the designated hitter spot while adding a more traditional corner outfielder to the lineup. The Phillies could upgrade that position as the August 1 trade deadline looms. Will they target that type of hitter?

In a new pre-deadline column, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports that the Phils have one such player on their radar, writing, "The Phillies are targeting a right-handed corner outfielder in the trade market and would love to land [Tommy] Pham from the Mets."

Pham, in his age-35 season, is hitting .271 with an .827 OPS through 75 games in 2023 with nine home runs and 15 doubles. He's played the outfield in 52 of those games, seeing time in left and, to a lesser extent, center field. Pham will be a free agent at season's end. 

Understandably, a Pham trade would require a massively smaller return than, say, a big swing for Shohei Ohtani or Juan Soto, creating a move that might be more palatable for both the Phillies organization and fans alike ahead of the playoff push. 

Stay tuned to PhillyVoice for more MLB trade rumors as we get closer to August...

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLB Trade Rumors Tommy Pham

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

When to consider hiring a private banker?
Limited - Catto Family Reunion 2023

Free college and the support you need to succeed

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Philly police officer hit by car while trying to disperse crowd on Broad Street, police say
Officer Injured Car Meet

Sponsored

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies would 'love' to land Tommy Pham from Mets
Phillies-Mets-Tommy-Pham-Trade

History

West Philly community archaeology project aims to recover forgotten stories of the Black Bottom
Archaeology Project Black Bottom

Performances

Jerry Seinfeld to perform stand-up sets in Philly in October
Seinfeld Philly Shows

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved