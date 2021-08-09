More Culture:

August 09, 2021

'Modern Family' star helped New Jersey woman who fainted at Utah park

Julie Bowen and her sister, Annie, came to the rescue of a Bergen County woman who fell ill during a hike

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Rescues
Julie Bowen Modern Family Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup/Sipa USA

Actress Julie Bowen and her sister, Annie, played the part of Good Samaritans when a New Jersey woman fainted and injured herself during a family vacation at Arches National Park in Utah.

A New Jersey woman was in for a surprise after fainting during a challenging hike at Arches National Park in Utah earlier this month.

Minnie John, a native of Oradell, in Bergen County, was on a trek with family members to see the sandstone Delicate Arch. The freestanding arch sits on the rim of a red rock canyon and is pictured on some Utah license plates. It's a common hiking destination, but requires a lengthy journey to get to the site.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 3, Minnie detailed how she began to feel unwell and had told the rest of her family to go ahead without her while she waited on the side of the trail.

PART THREE: I made it to the top but could not go any further. I was light-headed, felt like I was going to faint so...

Posted by Minnie John on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

"All I remember is sitting there with my head in my hands secure on the rock," she wrote. "Next thing I hear someone with a familiar voice kept asking me questions. I wondered if I might be watching TV. My eyes were closed and they said I will be fine and they were cleaning my face and bandaging me up. I heard that familiar voice saying I am going to be OK, a doctor is cleaning me up."

When Minnie opened her eyes, she found she was being cared for by two women, one of whom had a familiar face that she couldn't quite place.

"As my eyes started to focus more, she smiled and took her hair tie off and shook her hair for me to figure out," Minnie wrote. "Her sister the doctor asked me to guess and I told her I just hit my head, I can't remember. She said smiling 'Modern Family' and I said 'Of course!'"

It was Julie Bowen and her sister, Annie, rendering aid to Minnie. They explained that Minnie had fallen forward onto her face, but her glasses luckily had broken her fall.

Minnie said the Bowen sisters gave her electrolytes, dressed her wounds and contacted her family to help reunite her with them.

Bowen, 51, played Claire Dunphy on all 11 seasons of "Modern Family" and won two Emmys for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series. Though Bowen didn't post about the incident with Minnie John, she shared a few videos from her vacation in Moab.

"Love you Julie and Annie and now I have become famous for one minute for my antics!" Minnie wrote. "I also now have joined my husband and son Erick in my family as those who fractured noses. Daredevil or dumb as can be, I still consider this trek up the mountain as one of my proudest achievements in my life."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Rescues Utah New Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers re-sign Danny Green to two-year deal worth $20 million
Danny_Green_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Experience the wonders of Lenapehoking Watershed: a place for water, art and culture
Migration by Sarah Kavage.jpg

Entertainment

Larry Krasner discusses wearing a ponytail into his 40s on NPR's 'Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!'
80821 Krasner ponytail.png

Music

Taylor Swift announces 'Red (Taylor's Version)' track list, collaborators through cryptic video scavenger hunt
Taylor Swift Red Album

Music

Bruce Springsteen records cover of AC/DC classic with Tom Morello, Eddie Vedder
Springsteen AC/DC cover

Food & Drink

Tinto's rosé tasting includes wines from nine wineries
rose wine tasting at Tinto

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved