Sonnys Cocktail Joint opening on South Street

August 06, 2021
The owners of Hawthornes, Wine Dive and Tio Flores are opening Sonnys Cocktail Joint, at 1508 South St., on Friday at 5 p.m.
The new bar includes a covered backyard and jukebox. It will focus on cocktails and offer classic American dishes with creative twists, like the steak tartar grilled cheese and Dunkaroos-inspired chocolate chip cookies with buttercream dip.
Inside, there's seating for more than 50 guests in the bar, lounge and dining room. Outside, on South Street, look for sidewalk and streetery seating, too. The backyard can accommodate seating for around another 40 guests.
Sonnys will offer a full lineup of events, including Quizzo, and live music. There will be a house band on weekends. The bar also plans on offering a boozy brunch in the near future.
The hours to start are Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., with the kitchen operating from 5 p.m. to midnight. No reservations needed.
Below are some photos of the food and the space, including the backyard patio, which includes throw rugs, mix-and-match seating and vintage items.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.