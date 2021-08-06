Sonnys Cocktail Joint opening on South Street

The owners of Hawthornes, Wine Dive and Tio Flores are opening Sonnys Cocktail Joint, at 1508 South St., on Friday at 5 p.m.

The new bar includes a covered backyard and jukebox. It will focus on cocktails and offer classic American dishes with creative twists, like the steak tartar grilled cheese and Dunkaroos-inspired chocolate chip cookies with buttercream dip.

Inside, there's seating for more than 50 guests in the bar, lounge and dining room. Outside, on South Street, look for sidewalk and streetery seating, too. The backyard can accommodate seating for around another 40 guests.

Sonnys will offer a full lineup of events, including Quizzo, and live music. There will be a house band on weekends. The bar also plans on offering a boozy brunch in the near future.

The hours to start are Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., with the kitchen operating from 5 p.m. to midnight. No reservations needed.

Below are some photos of the food and the space, including the backyard patio, which includes throw rugs, mix-and-match seating and vintage items.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco Sonnys is replacing The Cambridge on South Street.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco Guests can grab a drink outside at Sonnys, or head to the indoor bar.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco Throwback elements include checkered floors, vintage beer art and a jukebox.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco A custom draft system includes 10 carbonated cocktails and 14 beers. Cans, wines and made-to-order cocktails also are available.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco Dishes at Sonnys include chips and dip with caviar and a hot dog with Wagyu.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco The steak tartar grilled cheese.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco Dunkaroos-inspired chocolate chip cookies with buttercream dip.

Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco Fresh oysters are on the menu, as well as a crab roll, for seafood fans.