More Culture:

August 06, 2021

Sonnys Cocktail Joint opening on South Street

Vintage elements, cocktails and a backyard patio are highlights of the new bar from the owners of Hawthornes

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bars
Sonnys Cocktail Joint Courtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Sonnys Cocktail Joint, at 1508 South St., has a covered backyard, plus outdoor seating and plenty of room in the bar and dining room area.

The owners of Hawthornes, Wine Dive and Tio Flores are opening Sonnys Cocktail Joint, at 1508 South St., on Friday at 5 p.m.

The new bar includes a covered backyard and jukebox. It will focus on cocktails and offer classic American dishes with creative twists, like the steak tartar grilled cheese and Dunkaroos-inspired chocolate chip cookies with buttercream dip.

RELATED: Tinto's rosé tasting includes wines from nine wineries | North Philly cheesesteak shop Jimmy G's closes its doors | Dolphin Tavern in South Philly is back with food, new sound system and stage

Inside, there's seating for more than 50 guests in the bar, lounge and dining room. Outside, on South Street, look for sidewalk and streetery seating, too. The backyard can accommodate seating for around another 40 guests.

Sonnys will offer a full lineup of events, including Quizzo, and live music. There will be a house band on weekends. The bar also plans on offering a boozy brunch in the near future.

The hours to start are Wednesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., with the kitchen operating from 5 p.m. to midnight. No reservations needed.

Below are some photos of the food and the space, including the backyard patio, which includes throw rugs, mix-and-match seating and vintage items.

Sonnys Cocktail JointCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Sonnys is replacing The Cambridge on South Street.

Sonnys Cocktail JointCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Guests can grab a drink outside at Sonnys, or head to the indoor bar.

Sonnys Cocktail JointCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Throwback elements include checkered floors, vintage beer art and a jukebox.

Sonnys Cocktail JointCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

A custom draft system includes 10 carbonated cocktails and 14 beers. Cans, wines and made-to-order cocktails also are available.

Sonnys Cocktail JointCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Dishes at Sonnys include chips and dip with caviar and a hot dog with Wagyu.

Sonnys Cocktail JointCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

The steak tartar grilled cheese.

Sonnys Cocktail JointCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Dunkaroos-inspired chocolate chip cookies with buttercream dip.

Sonnys Cocktail JointCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Fresh oysters are on the menu, as well as a crab roll, for seafood fans.

Sonnys Cocktail JointCourtesy of/Eddy Marenco

Executive chef D. DeMarco is behind the inventive menu at Sonnys.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bars Philadelphia Cocktails South Street

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers re-sign Danny Green to two-year deal worth $20 million
Danny_Green_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Experience the wonders of Lenapehoking Watershed: a place for water, art and culture
Migration by Sarah Kavage.jpg

Education

Nearly 20,000 Philly students are behind on state vaccinations, could face bans from school
School Immunizations

Prevention

N.J. to reverse course, reimplement COVID-19 mask mandate in schools this fall
New Jersey schools masks

Business

Getting paid to pick up litter in Philadelphia: There's an app for that
80521 Glitter app .jpeg

Food & Drink

Tinto's rosé tasting includes wines from nine wineries
rose wine tasting at Tinto

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved