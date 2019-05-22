Monica Malpass announces she's leaving 6ABC after three decades

Monica Malpass, the veteran news anchor and reporter who spent more than three decades with 6ABC Action News, announced at the end of Wednesday's 5 p.m. newscast that she's leaving the station.

"I have decided to move on, but it's with mixed emotions that I leave after more than 31 years," Malpass said in a prepared statement. "I have loved being your anchorwoman. This is a wonderful place to live, work, and raise a family. It was certainly a difficult decision to make, but I'm excited to spend more time with my young family while I choose the next great opportunity."

From the 6ABC release, it doesn't sound like Malpass is retiring from news just yet.

"Malpass, the mother of three boys, stated that she is looking forward to exploring potential national and international opportunities and assessing what is best for her family and her career," the release says.

Malpass began her career with WPVI at the start of 1988 as a reporter, and has anchored the 5 p.m. newscast with Rick Williams since 2003.

Malpass earned her Masters of Arts degree from Villanova in 1999 after earning her undergraduate degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Unsurprisingly, Malpass received plenty of well-wishes on social media:

In the prepared release, WPVI wished Malpass "the best of luck with her future opportunities."

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.