Montco Jazz Fest returns with more than 30 concerts across Montgomery County

More than 30 jazz concerts and events, many of them free, will take place across Montgomery County when Montco Jazz Fest celebrates its fifth anniversary Sept. 15-20. The festival brings performances to parks, restaurants, theaters and community venues throughout the county.

Artistic Director Joanna Pascale is leading the festival for the fourth consecutive year. The six-day event features performances by local musicians and nationally recognized artists at venues throughout Montgomery County.

This year's lineup includes tributes marking the 100th birthdays of jazz legends Miles Davis, John Coltrane and Tony Bennett. For the first time, the festival is partnering with Montgomery County Parks and Recreation to present free concerts in parks across the county, while Eataly at the King of Prussia Mall will host free jazz performances throughout the week.

Highlights include the opening-night performance by the Larry McKenna Jazz Orchestra featuring Joanna Pascale in Lansdale, a free swing dance lesson and live music in Conshohocken, family-friendly performances at Elmwood Park Zoo, and concerts in King of Prussia, Ambler, Pottstown, Jenkintown, Glenside and other Montgomery County communities.

A full festival schedule, participating venues and ticket information are available on the festival website.

Sept. 15-20

Multiple venues

Throughout Montgomery County, Pa.

Many events are free

Ticket prices vary by venue

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