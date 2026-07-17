Practice yoga in the treetops at Morris Arboretum this August

Trade the yoga studio for the treetops during an evening class at Morris Arboretum & Gardens.

"Yoga in the Treetops" takes place Thursday, Aug. 27, at 5:15 p.m. on the arboretum's Out on a Limb exhibit, an elevated walkway that rises about 50 feet above the forest floor. The class offers participants a chance to practice yoga while surrounded by the sights and sounds of the tree canopy.

The session is open to all experience levels and costs $40. Registration is required, and pricing is per session. Attendees are also encouraged to arrive early to explore the gardens and walking trails before class.

Registration is now open online.

Thursday, Aug. 27 | 5:15 p.m.

Morris Arboretum & Gardens

100 E. Northwestern Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19118

$40 per person

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