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July 17, 2026

Practice yoga in the treetops at Morris Arboretum this August

The Aug. 27 evening class gives participants of all experience levels a chance to stretch 50 feet above the forest floor on the arboretum's Out on a Limb exhibit.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Wellness Yoga
Yoga Out on a Limb Provided Courtesy/Morris Arboretum & Gardens

Participants can practice yoga 50 feet above the ground during Morris Arboretum & Gardens' Yoga in the Treetops class on Aug. 27.

Trade the yoga studio for the treetops during an evening class at Morris Arboretum & Gardens.

"Yoga in the Treetops" takes place Thursday, Aug. 27, at 5:15 p.m. on the arboretum's Out on a Limb exhibit, an elevated walkway that rises about 50 feet above the forest floor. The class offers participants a chance to practice yoga while surrounded by the sights and sounds of the tree canopy.

The session is open to all experience levels and costs $40. Registration is required, and pricing is per session. Attendees are also encouraged to arrive early to explore the gardens and walking trails before class.

Registration is now open online.

Yoga in the Treetops

Thursday, Aug. 27 | 5:15 p.m.
Morris Arboretum & Gardens
100 E. Northwestern Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
$40 per person

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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