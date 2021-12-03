More News:

December 03, 2021

Design unveiled for proposal at former Trolley Car Diner site in Mount Airy

The project calls for 114 units along Germantown Avenue

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development apartments
Mt Airy Trolley Main Courtesy/Morrissey Design LLC

The proposal at 7619 Germantown Ave., the former site of the Trolley Car Diner in Mt. Airy, includes 114 total units and ground floor commercial space.

A mixed-use project taking shape at the site of the former Trolley Car Diner will be reviewed this month by city planners as a developer aims to continue transforming Germantown Avenue in Mount Airy.

In recent years, Main Street Development has been behind a series of new apartment buildings on Germantown Avenue. This includes the 28-unit Lofts at 6610, which opened in 2018, and the 25 West project a few doors down that includes 67 units and a Grocery Outlet as its commercial tenant. 

Ever since the 2019 closure of the Ken Weinstein's Trolley Car Diner, which spent 19 years at 7619 Germantown Ave., Main Street Development's Glenn Falso Jr. has had his eye on bringing new life to the address.

Those plans appear to be moving along as Main Street Development looks to put its proposed project through the Civic Design Review process.

The proposal is a five-story building with 36 one-bedroom apartments, 78 two-bedroom apartments and 6,654 square feet of commercial space. Initial renderings of the project at the developer's website offered little in the way of details, but M Architects LLC and Morrissey Design LLC now have renderings that show a much more advanced look at the plans.

Mt Airy Rendering twoCourtesy/Morrissey Design LLC

Mt Airy Rendering fiveCourtesy/Morrissey Design LLC

Mt Airy Rendering threeCourtesy/Morrissey Design LLC

Mt Airy Rendering fourCourtesy/Morrissey Design LLC
The building's entrance includes signage that says "Mt. Airy Station" — which is only a couple of blocks away — and the lobby features a sign designed after the clipboard-style train schedule that departed 30th Street Station a few years ago.

One of the project's most stunning details is the green roof, which looks to be an inviting space with a pair of patios and ample seating. The project also includes 38 parking spaces and 39 bicycle spaces.

Germantown Avenue has seen a development boom over the past several years, but the loss of a fixture like the Trolley Car Diner is hard to replace. While there isn't yet a timeline for this project and permits have not been filed, the renderings are a promising sign that activity at the location may be coming soon.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development apartments Mount Airy Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Northern Liberties View 16

How to save thousands when buying a home in Philly
Purchased - Holiday Tree Inflation

Tips for holiday shopping amid inflation

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 13 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Jets
Eagles-Jets-Reagor_120321_usat

Sponsored

Tastykake recruiting Philadelphia residents for training program and production jobs
Limited - Tasty Baking Company

Government

Philly Commerce Department reeling from director's 'toxic' management style, staffers say
Michael Rashid Philly commerce department

Men's Health

The prevalence of low testosterone should motivate men to adopt healthier lifestyles
Weight Lifting

History

Nearly 250 years ago, a Philly nurse saved the Continental Army from a surprise British attack
Independence Hall Philadelphia

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market celebrates the holidays with weekly events during ‘A Time For Joy’
Reading Terminal Market

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved