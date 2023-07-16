Mt. Joy to play two homecoming shows at the Mann Center next month

Next month, Mt. Joy is playing Philadelphia's Mann Center for a pair of homecoming shows, and the indie rock band will raise funds for local charities while they're in town.

Mt. Joy — founded by Philly-natives and Conestoga High School grads Matt Quinn and Sam Cooper — will perform at the Mann's Skyline Stage on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13 as part of the North American leg of their 2023 tour.

MORE: WanMor – R&B quartet related to Boyz II Men member – to embark on North American tour

Mt. Joy's Saturday show is already sold out, although fans can join the waitlist. Tickets for the Sunday show are still available online, starting at $49.50 for general admission standing.

“My dream was born here... The first concert I ever went to was Bruce (Springsteen) at The Linc — it was so inspiring I had obviously never seen anything like that, and I’ve been dreaming ever since," Quinn, who currently lives in Olde Kensington, said of his native Philadelphia in a press release. "To be playing music at places I once sang my heart out as a fan, and to fill those spaces with our own Philly fans is genuinely what brings me the most pride out of all our accomplishments. Two nights at The Mann… I genuinely can’t wait."

While in Philly, Mt. Joy will host non-perishable food drives during each concert, which will benefit local nonprofit Sharing Excess. Fans who donate items like canned goods, pasta and boxed foods will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win prizes such as signed merchandise and special VIP concert seating.

The band will also raise funds for Philly charities including Eagles center Jason Kelce's (Be) Philly organization and Eagles director of player development Connor Barwin's Make The World Better.

Since the band's inception in 2016, Mt. Joy's music has been streamed globally more than half a billion times and they have sold a quarter of a million concert tickets. The band has released three full-length albums, including the most recent "Orange Blood" which came out last year, and scored two No. 1 AAA radio hits in "Lemon Tree" and "Silver Lining."

Along with Quinn and Cooper, other Mt. Joy band members include Sotiris Eliopoulos, Jackie Miclau and Michael Byrnes.



Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13

7 p.m. | Tickets start at $49.50

Mann Music Center – Skyline Stage

5201 Parkside Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19131