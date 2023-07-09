More Culture:

July 09, 2023

WanMor – R&B quartet related to Boyz II Men member – to embark on North American tour

The young band members, all sons of Philly native Wanyá Morris, will perform at Philadelphia's Dell Music Center next month

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
wanmor tour philadelphia Provided Image/300 Entertainment

WanMor, a young R&B quartet comprised of the sons of Boyz II Men's Wanya Morris, will embark on a North American tour featuring a stop in Philly next month.

WanMor, an R&B quartet comprised of the sons of Boyz II Men vocalist Wanyá Morris, are enjoying a breakout year, and will soon take on their biggest endeavor yet.

The South Jersey-based group – Big Boy, 19, Chulo, 17, Tyvas, 16, and Rocco, 12 – is embarking on the Scream Tour, which travels North America starting next month and includes a stop in Philadelphia at the Dell Music Center (2400 Strawberry Mansion Dr.) on Sunday, Aug. 20. 

MORE: Taylor Swift changes controversial lyrics to 'Better Than Revenge' on 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Tickets for the Philly show go on sale on Friday, July 14 online. The Scream Tour, a revival of similar “Scream Tours” of the early 2000s that included up-and-coming performers of the time like B2K and Bow Wow, will also feature young talent of today like  That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan and Papa Jay.

The brothers of WanMor have spent the past five years performing together, from small concerts in their hometown of Voorhees Township to performances on the world's biggest stages, like the 2023 Grammy Awards

The group's name is a tribute to their father, Philly native Morris, but WanMor has credited their mother, Traci Nash, for encouraging them to form the group and taking them to a vocal coach. 

In 2020, WanMor appeared as background vocalists on five tracks from Philly rapper Lil Uzi Vert's album, "Eternal Atake."

Last September, the boys signed with Mary J. Blige's record label, Beautiful Life Productions. The band's self-titled EP dropped in March, and the music video for the remixed version of their song "Mine" premiered last month, with cameos from a few musical peers including King Combs, the son of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The band was nominated for "Best Group" at the 2023 BET Awards in June. Earlier this month, WanMor took the stage at the Wawa Welcome America concert in Philadelphia to perform the Boyz II Men song "Motownphilly."

