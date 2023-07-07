Taylor Swift changes lyrics to controversial song on 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift has released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the much-anticipated re-recorded version of her 2010 album, just two months after announcing it during a stop on the Eras Tour earlier this year.

The album, featuring 16 of Swift's old hits along with six songs "from the vault" that did not make it onto the original album, dropped early Friday morning. The cover art for the album, revealed on social media during her announcement in May, is meant to mimic the original, with a current-looking Swift dressed in all purple, facing to the right instead of the left.

"It's here," Swift posted on Instagram after the album was released. "It's yours, it's mine, it's ours. It's an album I wrote alone about the whims, fantasies, heartaches, dramas and tragedies I lived out as a young woman between 18 and 20. I remember making tracklist after tracklist, obsessing over the right way to tell the story. I had to be ruthless with my choices, and I left behind some songs I am still unfailingly proud of now... I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and the memories it brought back filled me with nostalgia and appreciation."

In the week leading up to the release, some fans speculated that Swift had changed the lyrics to one of her most well-known songs, "Better Than Revenge." The song, which had garnered some attention over the years for its controversial lyrics, is about seeking revenge on a romantic rival.

In it, Swift sings, "She's not a saint, and she's not what you think, she's an actress. She's better known for the things that she does on the mattress." As Swifties around the world began listening to "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" on Friday, they may have been shocked to hear the altered lyrics, where Swift sings, "She's not a saint, and she's not what you think, she's an actress. He was a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches."

Fans began posting on social media about "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" just moments after the album was released on streaming platforms. Check out some of the earliest reactions to the album below.

During her Eras Tour concert in Minneapolis last month, Swift prefaced her surprise performance of "Dear John," which appears on "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," by asking her fans to act with "kindness and gentleness" in the weeks ahead, noting that she doesn't care about anything that happened to her when she was 19 years old.

"I'm not putting this album out so that you can go and should feel the need to defend me on the internet against someone you think I might have written a song about 14 billion years ago," Swift said.

The song is rumored to be about Swift's brief relationship with singer-songwriter John Mayer between 2009 and 2010, when Swift was 19 years old and Mayer was 32 years old. The two paired up after they began collaborating on music together and seemingly split up on bad terms, with a scorned Swift rumored to have written several songs about their relationship on her 2010 album.

Mayer responded to the song shortly after it was released, saying that it was a "lousy thing to do" and that he was unaware of the song before it was released with the album. There are rumors that a few of Mayer's songs, including "Paper Dolls," were written about Swift after their breakup.

It doesn't seem as though fans heeded Swift's warning, commenting things like "if you were December we would never go back" and "she was 19" under his latest Instagram post.

"Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" marks Swift's third re-recorded album following the release of "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" in spring 2021 and "Red (Taylor's Version)" in fall 2021. Swift made the decision to re-release her first six albums with new vocals in an effort to reclaim her original music after her label Big Machine Records sold her master recordings to Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings in 2019.



The album was released two days before July 9, a date referenced in "Last Kiss," a song on the album rumored to be about Swift's relationship with Joe Jonas, who she dated in 2008.

Fans speculated that Swift will sing "Last Kiss" as one of her surprise performances during one of her Eras Tour shows in Kansas City this weekend, as her koi fish-decorated guitar was temporarily removed from the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum on Thursday.

Swift's latest studio album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," is available to stream or purchase now.