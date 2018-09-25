More Culture:

September 25, 2018

MTV launches first midterm election campaign: '+1thevote'

The new campaign asks millennials to bring their plus one to the voter booth with them

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Voting
MTV launches first midterm election campaign '+1thevote Doug Peters/Sipa USA

Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi and Jennifer 'JWoww' Farley arrive at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in Radio City, New York.

In honor of National Voter Registration Day, MTV has launched their first-ever midterm elections campaign. This campaign features Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, along with Ashanti and Shia, boy band PrettyMuch, Frankie Grande and Erica Mena. 


RELATED READS: Philadelphia Flyers have a new mascot and it's ... wow | 'Pennsylvania’s elections are at risk': Commission issues recommendations for state | Here's how you could be an extra in the new 'Joker' movie

The "+1thevote" campaign asks, "Who’s your plus one?" 

The name is in reference to bringing a friend with you to a concert, and as such, the campaign seeks and asks millennials to bring their "+1" to the voter booth with them. Their website allows you to look up friends in your contact list or look them up by name to see who is not registered. You can then encourage them to become registered and come with you to vote. 

As it says on their website, “Every vote counts. But voting with a friend counts more.”

The website states there are 32 percent millennials versus 30 percent boomers, meaning millennials have the opportunity to change the outcome of the election. 

In a new report, youth voter registration continues to rise since the Parkland, Fla. shooting, including voter turnout. Millennial voter registration has increased by 10 points in Pennsylvania.

These PSAs include footage of famous duos, like Snooki and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, even showcasing iconic duos like Kenan and Kel, Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick Starr, and Beavis and Butthead. (Where's Daria and Lane, guys?)  

MTV News will begin to air videos of artists and celebrities discussing the importance of the midterm elections, and the channel will also host a concert on Nov. 6 after the polls close. 


Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Voting Philadelphia People MTV Politics Campaigns Voter Registration

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 4
092518CarsonWentz2

Legislation

Pennsylvania lawmaker introduces bill to legalize recreational marijuana
marijuana plants

Accidents

Badly injured when struck by car, Dirty Franks bartender says her first words
Sheila Modglin

Eagles

What they're saying: Would trading for Le'Veon Bell make sense for the Eagles?
092418_LeVeon-Bell_usat

Family-Friendly

Watch a glow-in-the-dark parade on the water at Bartram's Gardens
Carroll - Tide Field Art Installation at Bartram's Garden

Celebrities

Tamron Hall's daytime talk show will launch in fall 2019
Tamron Hall

Escapes

Limited - Seoul Korea Skyline

$1219 & up -- 9-Nts. Beijing, Seoul & Tokyo w/Hotels & Air

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.