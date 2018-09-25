MTV launches first midterm election campaign: '+1thevote'

In honor of National Voter Registration Day, MTV has launched their first-ever midterm elections campaign. This campaign features Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, along with Ashanti and Shia, boy band PrettyMuch, Frankie Grande and Erica Mena.





The "+1thevote" campaign asks, "Who’s your plus one?"



The name is in reference to bringing a friend with you to a concert, and as such, the campaign seeks and asks millennials to bring their "+1" to the voter booth with them. Their website allows you to look up friends in your contact list or look them up by name to see who is not registered. You can then encourage them to become registered and come with you to vote.



As it says on their website, “Every vote counts. But voting with a friend counts more.”



The website states there are 32 percent millennials versus 30 percent boomers, meaning millennials have the opportunity to change the outcome of the election.



In a new report, youth voter registration continues to rise since the Parkland, Fla. shooting, including voter turnout. Millennial voter registration has increased by 10 points in Pennsylvania.



These PSAs include footage of famous duos, like Snooki and Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, even showcasing iconic duos like Kenan and Kel, Spongebob Squarepants and Patrick Starr, and Beavis and Butthead. (Where's Daria and Lane, guys?)

MTV News will begin to air videos of artists and celebrities discussing the importance of the midterm elections, and the channel will also host a concert on Nov. 6 after the polls close.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.