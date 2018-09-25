More Culture:

September 25, 2018

Here's how you could be an extra in the new 'Joker' movie

Producers are looking for extras in Jersey City and Newark

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Joaquin Phoenix Brent Perniac//AdMedia/Sipa USA

Joaquin Phoenix at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival in September, held at the Princess of Wales Theatre in Canada for "The Sisters Brothers" premiere.

The new "Joker" movie is filming over the next few months and looking to recruit local extras in Jersey City and Newark. 

The movie, which doesn't have an official title yet, is being directed by Todd Phillips and stars Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Joker.

Grant Wilfley Casting Inc. has extra slots that need to be filled with actors matching these descriptions: People with 1970s hair (in particular men with medium/shaggy hair), and non-union protester types. The pay rate is $143 for 10 hours and you have must valid ID to fill out a federal I-9 form. The casting is listed under the code name "ROMEO."

Please email your name, union status, phone number, height, weight, and clothing size and current picture to romeo@gycnyc.com with the role you're submitting in the subject line of your email. 

The shoots are on Sept. 30 and Nov. 9 in Jersey City and on Oct. 15 and 16 in Newark. 

Information about the "Joker" has been leaking in the last couple of weeks, including the Joker's new look and the direction Phillips is taking with the new film.

