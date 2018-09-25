Here's how you could be an extra in the new 'Joker' movie

September 25, 2018
The new "Joker" movie is filming over the next few months and looking to recruit local extras in Jersey City and Newark.
The movie, which doesn't have an official title yet, is being directed by Todd Phillips and stars Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Joker.
Grant Wilfley Casting Inc. has extra slots that need to be filled with actors matching these descriptions: People with 1970s hair (in particular men with medium/shaggy hair), and non-union protester types. The pay rate is $143 for 10 hours and you have must valid ID to fill out a federal I-9 form. The casting is listed under the code name "ROMEO."
Please email your name, union status, phone number, height, weight, and clothing size and current picture to romeo@gycnyc.com with the role you're submitting in the subject line of your email.
The shoots are on Sept. 30 and Nov. 9 in Jersey City and on Oct. 15 and 16 in Newark.
Information about the "Joker" has been leaking in the last couple of weeks, including the Joker's new look and the direction Phillips is taking with the new film.
Joaquin Phoenix's Joker in full make up creating chaos #Joker pic.twitter.com/w05ogbfcRb— Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) September 22, 2018
1) I'm really surprised by how not-at-all-secretive the filming of Todd Phillips' Joker has been.— John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) September 22, 2018
2) I realllllly think Joaquin Phoenix is gonna give Heath Ledger's performance a run for its money with this one. pic.twitter.com/YSgYBl7C50
We have seen the campy clown prince, the gangster mob king, the apathetic anarchist, & the sadistic psychopath.— Jesabel (@JesabelRaay) September 23, 2018
It's going to be really interesting to see which direction Joaquin Phoenix will take his interpretation of the iconic Joker character. #Joker pic.twitter.com/QmfHYL1RT3
