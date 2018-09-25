More Culture:

September 25, 2018

Members-only Dining Collective heads to Philly for private dinners hosted by the city's top chefs

Russet, Will BYOB and Cadence are first participants

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
tasting collective facebook Tasting Collective/Facebook

The Tasting Collective launches in Philadelphia this October.

A brand-new dining concept already established in New York, Chicago, and San Francisco is finally making its way to Philadelphia with members-only club Tasting Collective, which begins here next month.

Though there are a handful of highly coveted, members-only restaurants already in the city (such as Palizzi Social Club), Tasting Collective functions a little differently. Rather than stationed as one dining destination, the collective is literally a moveable feast, setting up shop at different restaurants so that chefs can preview new menus and other specials with area foodies for feedback, and offer a more hands-on look at how the dishes are made.

Members may take part in the private dinners for a $126 annual membership, plus $50 a head per dinner. Members can bring guests for an additional $25. Eater reported three Philly restaurants are locked into Tasting Collective so far: Center City's Russet, East Passyunk's Will BYOB and Kensington's Cadence. Dinners at those establishments will begin early October.

During a typical Tasting Collective dinner, you can expect more intimate interaction with chefs, including insight of the story behind various dishes, and a constant flow of food.

"We call it an eight-course feast, but there's no break," Tasting Collective Founder & CEO Nat Gelb told Eater. "The food just keeps coming, it's a whirlwind experience."

Once the food starts flowing, Tasting Collective also brings Yelp to real life. Diners participate in a Q&A at the end of the meal, as well as rate dishes and provide written comments as courses are served.

Interested in becoming a member? Visit Tasting Collective to request an invitation.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Food Tasting Chefs Dining

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Fletcher Cox attributes his jump in play this season to Chris Long
092418ChrisLong

Accidents

Badly injured when struck by car, Dirty Franks bartender says her first words
Sheila Modglin

Courts

Penn grad sues fraternity over giant flaming marshmallow incident
Castle Penn

Family-Friendly

Watch a glow-in-the-dark parade on the water at Bartram's Gardens
Carroll - Tide Field Art Installation at Bartram's Garden

Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers have a new mascot and it's ... wow
gritty flyers mascot

Celebrities

Tamron Hall's daytime talk show will launch in fall 2019
Tamron Hall

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limied - - The Eiffel Tower in Paris - La tour Eiffel Paris

$495* & up -- Flights to Europe on 4-Star Airline (Roundtrip)

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.