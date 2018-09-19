National Coffee Day is coming to Philly with specialty cocktails

National Coffee Day is upon us, which means it’s time to drink all the coffee! This blessed day is on Saturday, Sept. 29, and there are a number of places sporting deals and special drinks this year.

For a $5 deal, guests at Cafe Ynez in Point Breeze on Saturday can get a "Cafe Condesa," horchata with a shot of espresso, and two churros. The Commons Cafe at the The Logan Hotel will be giving away free cups of regular coffee a little bit early on Friday, Sept. 28. For the whole month, Joe’s Steaks and Soda Shop will feature a $7.40 coffee milkshake at both the Fishtown and Torresdale locations.

But if you’re looking for something a bit harder, or if you just want your coffee experience to feed into your night out, there are a few places that are having specials on Sept. 29. Better yet, these specials come with recipes. You know, in case you’re throwing a house party that night to celebrate your love of coffee.

Bluebird Distilling in Phoenixville will be offering a deal for their chocolate-y, whiskey and cold brew concoction: "Teacher's Pet," for $7. "Erin's Souvenir," a specialty coffee cocktail featuring AITA chicory root vodka, will be available for $11 at Art in the Age. Based on the song, "Police & Thieves" by The Clash, Square 1682 crafted a cocktail by the same name. It blends a variety of flavors, including whiskey, lavender, and Vietnamese coffee, and it's available for $12.

Police & Thieves

1.5 oz. Tullamore Dew Cider Cask Whiskey

.5 oz. lavender syrup

.25 oz. Orange Curaçao

4 oz. chilled Vietnamese coffee

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass.

Erin’s Souvenir

2.5 oz. iced coffee concentrate

1.5 oz. AITA Chicory Root Vodka

.5 oz. simple syrup (preferably made with Demerara sugar)

2 dashes Aromatic bitters from Bitters Lab

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass full of ice and strain into a coupe glass.

Teacher's Pet

2 oz. Bluebird Distilling Phoenixville Whiskey

.75 oz. Sandcastle Winery Sweet Vermouth

.75 oz. Cold Brew Coffee Syrup

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

2 dashes Fee Brother's Aztec Chocolate Bitters

2 dashes Madagascar Vanilla Bean Extract

Stir all ingredients together and pour into a coupe glass with or without ice.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.