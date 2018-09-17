The best gluten-free cheeseburger spots in Philly for National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is this Tuesday, and there are many great deals happening such as BurgerFi and Joe's Steak's for a meat lover to celebrate this special day.

However, it can also be one of those days where people with wheat allergies or celiac disease somewhat bitterly say, “That’s nice,” as they eat a cold ham sandwich they made at home. But it doesn't have to be that way! Not only are there a number of places that have deals and gluten-free options, such as Zinberger and Red Robin, there are so many great places in the city to have a good cheeseburger that will make you forget all about that pesky allergy or disease.

The following places (mostly) have a dedicated fryer, a GF bun, and take “gluten allergy” or “celiac” seriously, so while you will still need to proceed with caution (as always), at least you’re in a relatively safe environment.

Bareburger – This organic, hormone-free burger joint gives you a delicious bun that doesn’t fall apart. The menu lists fairly explicitly what's gluten-free, so you always know what you're getting, and the menu isn't very limited. Choose between regular GF fries and GF sweet potato fries. You can also pair your fixings of choice with any kind of meat from beef to bison.

Shake Shack – This is the only burger joint on this list without a dedicated fryer. The cheeseburger is a northeastern classic, so it needs to be mentioned. The bun has the right amount of density and lightness to it. You'll barely notice a difference, especially with that oh-so-juicy burger patty sandwiched in-between. Even though it may be somewhat of a "fast food" joint, they are particularly cautious when handling for allergies.

P’unk Burger – This local, Philly-owned restaurant situated in Passyunk Square has everything you need, allergy or not. They even fed the Eagles before the team left for Tampa Bay on Sunday. With a pretty decent gluten-free bun, you can also get fries or tater tots made in a dedicated fryer. Bonus: Feeling a bit Archie and the gang? You can get a vegan milkshake to go along with it.

B. Good Burger – This is another organic burger joint with a great gluten-free cheeseburger option. They have a choice between GF sweet potato fries or GF regular fries, too. The bun is just right. If you can't have dairy milkshakes, they do have smoothies as another option.

Rex 1516 – But if you don't feel like just a burger joint, Rex 1516 on South Street is a quaint, somewhat romantic bistro with a delicious, gluten-free burger that has acquired a fair amount of positive reviews. This restaurant not only has a dedicated fryer for some pretty decadent fries, but they also sport a full, gluten-free menu.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.