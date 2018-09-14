Joe's Steaks is selling a cheesesteak-burger hybrid next week

The usual menu at Joe's Steak + Soda Shop is pretty self-explanatory: it's all right there in the name. Next week, however, in honor of National Cheeseburger Day (yep, that's a thing), the long-running Philly institution is switching things up.



Joe's, which already offers a variety of non-cheesesteak sandwiches, will create a one-day-only cheesesteak and burger hybrid, aptly named the cheesesteak burger, available on the "holiday," Tuesday, Sept. 18. The item is served with steak meat, American cheese, whiz, and pickles, available wit or witout, all day.

The special runs at $9.25 and will be for sale at both the shop's Torresdale and Fishtown locations.

Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice Joe's Steaks, located at 1 W. Girard Ave.

There are plenty of other food specials and deals happening in honor of Cheeseburger Day, both nationally and at local Philadelphia restaurants. While you can get free Wendy's burgers through the end of September, fast-casual chain BurgerFi, which opened in Center City last year, is running BOGO deals so you can get a second burger for just a dollar.



If you're in the mood to celebrate with a fancier feast, Logan Square steakhouse Urban Farmer is offering a 120-day, dry-aged Buffalo burger, with bone marrow aioli, horseradish cheddar and other fixings all day Tuesday for $20.

Urban Farmer/PUNCH Media The 120 Day Dry-Aged Buffalo Burger at Urban Farmer.

At CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge, the University City spot is serving a monstrosity brunch-themed burger, which comes with smoked cheddar, bacon, fried egg, hollandaise and tots on a toasted everything bagel bun, for $19.

CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge/PUNCH Media The brunch burger at CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge.

