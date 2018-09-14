More Culture:

September 14, 2018

Joe's Steaks is selling a cheesesteak-burger hybrid next week

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Deals
joe's steaks cheeseburger steak Joe's Steak + Soda Shop/PUNCH Media

The cheesesteak burger at Joe's Steak + Soda Shop.

The usual menu at Joe's Steak + Soda Shop is pretty self-explanatory: it's all right there in the name. Next week, however, in honor of National Cheeseburger Day (yep, that's a thing), the long-running Philly institution is switching things up.

RELATED: Joe's Steaks recruits Federal Donuts, Stock's Bakery for excessively Philly specials | BurgerFi offering juicy deal to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Joe's, which already offers a variety of non-cheesesteak sandwiches, will create a one-day-only cheesesteak and burger hybrid, aptly named the cheesesteak burger, available on the "holiday," Tuesday, Sept. 18. The item is served with steak meat, American cheese, whiz, and pickles, available wit or witout, all day.

The special runs at $9.25 and will be for sale at both the shop's Torresdale and Fishtown locations. 

Joe's SteaksThom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Joe's Steaks, located at 1 W. Girard Ave.


There are plenty of other food specials and deals happening in honor of Cheeseburger Day, both nationally and at local Philadelphia restaurants. While you can get free Wendy's burgers through the end of September, fast-casual chain BurgerFi, which opened in Center City last year, is running BOGO deals so you can get a second burger for just a dollar.

If you're in the mood to celebrate with a fancier feast, Logan Square steakhouse Urban Farmer is offering a 120-day, dry-aged Buffalo burger, with bone marrow aioli, horseradish cheddar and other fixings all day Tuesday for $20.

urban farmer burger specialUrban Farmer/PUNCH Media

The 120 Day Dry-Aged Buffalo Burger at Urban Farmer.

At CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge, the University City spot is serving a monstrosity brunch-themed burger, which comes with smoked cheddar, bacon, fried egg, hollandaise and tots on a toasted everything bagel bun, for $19.

co-op brunch burgerCO-OP Restaurant & Lounge/PUNCH Media

The brunch burger at CO-OP Restaurant & Lounge.


Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Deals Philadelphia Food Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop Burgers Food Specials Cheesesteaks

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

In opioid sweep, Norristown doctor accused of trading pills for nude photos of female patients
Cipriano Main

Eagles

Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Five matchups to watch
091218DeSeanJacksonMikeEvans

Music

The end of an era: Electric Factory bought by AEG, starts rebrand
Stock_Carroll - Electric Factory Concert Venue

Food & Drink

SausageFest returns to South Philly for fourth year
Sausage Fest preview

Senior Health

Trying to protect seniors, the most vulnerable, from formidable foe Florence
09132018_hurricane_florence_nasa.jpg

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Week 2
091118JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.