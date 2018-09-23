Poi Dog to serve Hawaiian diner breakfast at The Rooster's Late Night karaoke this month

September 23, 2018
For The Rooster's monthly after-hours karaoke event this month, Poi Dog is serving up the mother of all late-night diner foods with a twist: Hawaiian breakfast.
On Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Rooster is playing host to a slew of Hawaiian breakfast diner foods from Poi Dog, a Hawaiian and poke spot on S. 21st St. — like the crowd-favorite Loco Moco Poutine, Spam-Stuffed Andagi, Mushroom Chili Plate, and more.
Poi Dog's Kiki Aranita and Chris Vacca are bringing Hawaiian-style "drive-inn" grub to the Jewish-style deli for its monthly event after a long-awaited collaboration, according to a media release.
The poutine has been a mainstay of The Rooster's karaoke nights, so Poi Dog is putting its own spin on it with curly fries, cheese curds, a burger patty smothered in brown gravy with an egg.
Here's the full menu for the event:
Loco Moco Poutine
Curly Fries, Burger Patty, Cheese Curds, Brown Gravy
Spam-Stuffed Andagi
Guava Mustard, Passion Fruit Mustard
Mushroom Chili Plate
Rice and Mac Salad
Saimin (with gefilte)
Sun Noodles’ temomi, SPAMstrami, Fermented Red Cabbage, Tamago, Bone-Kombu Broth with Rooster Broth
Teri Burger
Caramelized Onions, Teri Sauce
Aunty Arlene’s Party Mac Salad
Last month at The Rooster's Late Night, the shop featured Federal Donuts, which sampled vegetarian chili cheese fries, their staple fried chicken and a sandwich called the Sansom St. Monte Cristo (Classic Cake Donut, ham, Swiss, sour cherry mustard).
The event will run on Sept. 29 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at 1526 Sansom St. in Center City.
