Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 near Commodore Barry Bridge

An early morning multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Delaware County forced authorities to shut down the highway's northbound lanes on Thanksgiving Day.

The accident happened on the northbound side of the interstate around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning near the Commodore Barry Bridge in Chester Township, according to multiple news reports.

While details of the crash were still emerging as of late Thursday morning, 6 ABC reported that one person was said to be pinned under a vehicle while three other individuals were trapped in the wreckage. No fatalities or specific injuries have yet been reported.

The cause of the multi-vehicle pile-up is not yet known. Drivers in the immediate area were told to expect delays as a result of the accident.

The disruptive early morning accident came amid one of the busiest holiday travel periods of the year. This Thanksgiving is expected to the busiest one for U.S. travelers since 2019, according to a recent report from AAA. Over 55 million Americans are predicted to travel to and from their Thanksgiving family gatherings via car, plane and other modes of transportation this year.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.