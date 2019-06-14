Eagles Malcom Jenkins and others honored at Mural Arts Wall Ball

Philanthropists Julia and David Fleischner, and Eagles player and activist Malcolm Jenkins were 2019 Wall Ball Honorees at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia, June 13, 2019.
Mural Arts Philadelphia presented their annual Wall Ball, Thursday, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.
This year they honored philanthropists Julia and David Fleischner, Philadelphia Eagles player and community activist Malcolm Jenkins, and artist collaborators Jesse Krimes and Russell Craig, who were both introduced to the Mural Arts program while incarcerated.
This year's Wall Ball highlights the Mural Arts' restorative justice program, while honoring those working towards making changes in incarceration and reentry back into society.
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice
Holly Heenan and Carrie Bucci take a bite out of the edible mural inspired by a Steve Powers design and created by Schulson Catering at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia, June 13, 2019.