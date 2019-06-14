More Culture:

June 14, 2019

Eagles Malcom Jenkins and others honored at Mural Arts Wall Ball

Group highlighted work in criminal justice and helping the formally incarcerated return to society

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Mural Arts Philadelphia Fundraising
Dillon - Mural Arts Wall Ball HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Philanthropists Julia and David Fleischner, and Eagles player and activist Malcolm Jenkins were 2019 Wall Ball Honorees at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia, June 13, 2019.

Mural Arts Philadelphia presented their annual Wall Ball, Thursday, at The Fillmore Philadelphia. 

This year they honored philanthropists Julia and David Fleischner, Philadelphia Eagles player and community activist Malcolm Jenkins, and artist collaborators Jesse Krimes and Russell Craig, who were both introduced to the Mural Arts program while incarcerated.

This year's Wall Ball highlights the Mural Arts' restorative justice program, while honoring those working towards making changes in incarceration and reentry back into society.

Dillon - Mural Arts Wall BallHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

This year's Wall Ball highlights Mural Arts' restorative Justice program and honors those who work towards change at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia, June 13, 2019.


Dillon - Mural Arts Wall BallHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Holly Heenan and Carrie Bucci take a bite out of the edible mural inspired by a Steve Powers design and created by Schulson Catering at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia, June 13, 2019.


RELATED: PHOTOS: DeSean Jackson's 'Welcome Back To Philadelphia' party | King Britt ushers in the next big thing in public art: augmented reality murals
Dillon - Mural Arts Wall BallHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Jane Golden, founder and executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, welcomes the guests to the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia on June 13, 2019.


Dillon - Mural Arts Wall Ball HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Jonathan and Jackie Chain create a message on the Mural Arts selfie board at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia on June 13, 2019.


Dillon - Mural Arts Wall BallHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Whitney Alese, Nicole Anderson and Cherise Nicole of Living for the City, at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia, June 13, 2019.


Dillon - Mural Arts Wall BallHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Nicole McDonald and Vanessa Mortillo at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia on June 13, 2019.

\
Dillon - Mural Arts Wall BallHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Richard and Laura Walters at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia on June 13, 2019.


Dillon - Mural Arts Wall BallHughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice

Kathy Harris, Naima Murphy and Starfire at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at the Fillmore Philadelphia, June 13, 2019.



013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Mural Arts Philadelphia Fundraising Philadelphia Mural Arts The Fillmore Philadelphia Malcolm Jenkins

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection after spring practices
Carroll - Eagles Stock

Wildlife

Jersey Shore concert series canceled to protect endangered piping plover birds
Piping plover bird

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: The good, the bad and the puzzling as the Phillies fall out of first place
Gabe-Kapler-Phillies_051719_usat

Television

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' trailer highlights Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's blowout wedding
MTV Jersey Shore season 3 the situation wedding

Mental Health

Drexel grad just launched a low-cost online therapy tool
rethink online therapy

Crime

South Philly man allegedly slashes 19 vehicles' tires on South Street
South Philly man tire slashing south street 2019 june

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved