Eagles Malcom Jenkins and others honored at Mural Arts Wall Ball

Mural Arts Philadelphia presented their annual Wall Ball, Thursday, at The Fillmore Philadelphia.

This year they honored philanthropists Julia and David Fleischner, Philadelphia Eagles player and community activist Malcolm Jenkins, and artist collaborators Jesse Krimes and Russell Craig, who were both introduced to the Mural Arts program while incarcerated.

This year's Wall Ball highlights the Mural Arts' restorative justice program, while honoring those working towards making changes in incarceration and reentry back into society.

HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice This year's Wall Ball highlights Mural Arts' restorative Justice program and honors those who work towards change at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia, June 13, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Holly Heenan and Carrie Bucci take a bite out of the edible mural inspired by a Steve Powers design and created by Schulson Catering at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia, June 13, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Jane Golden, founder and executive director of Mural Arts Philadelphia, welcomes the guests to the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia on June 13, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Jonathan and Jackie Chain create a message on the Mural Arts selfie board at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia on June 13, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Whitney Alese, Nicole Anderson and Cherise Nicole of Living for the City, at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia, June 13, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Nicole McDonald and Vanessa Mortillo at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia on June 13, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Richard and Laura Walters at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at The Fillmore Philadelphia on June 13, 2019.



HughE Dillon/for PhillyVoice Kathy Harris, Naima Murphy and Starfire at the Mural Arts Wall Ball at the Fillmore Philadelphia, June 13, 2019.

