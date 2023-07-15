More Events:

July 15, 2023

Drink a beer and watch an outdoor showing of 'Philadelphia' at the Mütter

For $35 guests can tour the museum and watch the 90s film staring Tom Hanks in the outdoor Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Mütter Museum airs the 1993 film "Philadelphia" on July 26 in their outdoor Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden for $35. Guests can get access to the museum for an hour and enjoy a beer compliments of Stickman Brews while watching the film.

Summertime in Philly means outdoor movies. Several spots across the city and in the region offer a night out and a featured film.

The Mütter Museum is hosting its own movie night Müvies at the  Mütter, with an airing of the 1993 classic film "Philadelphia" starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington. 

RELATED: Your 2023 guide to all the free outdoor movies in Philly this summer

For $35 on Wednesday, July 26, guests will get access to the museum from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then can watch the movie at 8:15 p.m. in the Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden. Guests will get popcorn, and adults 21 and up can get one beer, compliments of Stickman Brews. 

College students and museum members get 20% off admissions.

Müvies at the Mütter

Wednesday, July 26 | $35
7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Mütter Museum 
19 S. 22nd Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
