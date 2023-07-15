Drink a beer and watch an outdoor showing of 'Philadelphia' at the Mütter

Summertime in Philly means outdoor movies. Several spots across the city and in the region offer a night out and a featured film.

The Mütter Museum is hosting its own movie night Müvies at the Mütter, with an airing of the 1993 classic film "Philadelphia" starring Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington.

For $35 on Wednesday, July 26, guests will get access to the museum from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and then can watch the movie at 8:15 p.m. in the Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden. Guests will get popcorn, and adults 21 and up can get one beer, compliments of Stickman Brews. College students and museum members get 20% off admissions. Müvies at the Mütter

Wednesday, July 26 | $35

7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Mütter Museum

