June 06, 2019

Celebrate National Doughnut Day in Philadelphia

Dunkin' has a deal and FedNuts is doing something special

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Doughnuts
Carroll - Doughnuts Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Doughnuts.

It's Friday. It's also National Doughnut Day. It's the perfect excuse to treat yourself.

Dunkin' has a deal going on and Federal Donuts is doing something special.

Federal Donuts

FedNuts asked its fans to vote on favorite past flavors to bring back for the holiday. The throwback menu includes six fancy doughnuts.

Enjoy the Lemon Meringue, Blueberry Mascarpone, Strawberry Shortcake, Purple Rain, Tres Leches and PB Malt.

Dunkin'

In honor of National Doughnut Day, Dunkin’ is offering a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage. Classic doughnut favorites include Boston Kreme, glazed, glazed chocolate, strawberry frosted with sprinkles and many more.

Betsy Ross House

OK, so you have to wait until Sunday to enjoy these doughnuts, but it's worth it. The Betsy Ross House in Old City is kicking off Flag Fest at 11 a.m. with a sweet treat. 

There will be a huge doughnut wall made from Federal Donuts, and you'll definitely want to snap a picture in front of it. Then at 1 p.m., 500 doughnuts will be distributed. 

FedNuts created a special flag-themed donut called the 1776 just for the event.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved