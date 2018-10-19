National Weather Service issues first frost warnings of the season

The National Weather Service has issued the first freeze warnings of the season for select counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey already this autumn, officially marking an end to this year's growing season.

The warnings were issued in northern Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania on Thursday when temperatures dropped into the 30s. Temperatures remained at freezing or below freezing into Friday morning in some counties.

Carbon, Monroe and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania and Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, and Somerset counties in New Jersey have officially transitioned out of the growing season, according to the weather service office in Mount Holly.

Thursday's frost was the first of the season, forecasters said.

In Philadelphia, temperatures lingered Thursday night in the mid-to-low 40s. For the weekend, the city will avoid its first frost of the seasons with a high temperature of 65 and a chance of showers on Saturday, and sunshine with a high of 51 on Sunday.

