Report: Sixers to sign Caleb Martin

The Sixers continue to fill out their roster, as they are finalizing a deal with forward Caleb Martin, per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Over the last three seasons with the Heat, Martin has played 195 games, starting 84 of them. Martin, entering his age-29 season, has shot 36.8 percent on threes on 3.2 attempts per game during that timeframe.

Martin has also been an ever-reliable presence for Miami during their postseason runs with his career playoff three-point percentage jumping to 40.1 percent (162 attempts).

You can never have enough shooting in the NBA and for a Sixers team starved for some playoff-ready wings, this is exactly the type of move Daryl Morey should be making at this point in the offseason following the Sixers' big swing for Paul George.

