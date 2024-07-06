More Sports:

July 06, 2024

Report: Sixers to sign Caleb Martin

The Sixers are reportedly bringing a proven playoff competitor in former Heat forward Caleb Martin.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Caleb Martin

Caleb Martin is exactly what the Sixers need in a role player.

The Sixers continue to fill out their roster, as they are finalizing a deal with forward Caleb Martin, per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

Over the last three seasons with the Heat, Martin has played 195 games, starting 84 of them. Martin, entering his age-29 season, has shot 36.8 percent on threes on 3.2 attempts per game during that timeframe. 

Martin has also been an ever-reliable presence for Miami during their postseason runs with his career playoff three-point percentage jumping to 40.1 percent (162 attempts).

You can never have enough shooting in the NBA and for a Sixers team starved for some playoff-ready wings, this is exactly the type of move Daryl Morey should be making at this point in the offseason following the Sixers' big swing for Paul George. 

Stay tuned to PhillyVoice for more Sixers offseason updates and analysis...

