More Sports:

July 16, 2024

Joe Bryant, former Sixer and La Salle player, passes away at 69

Bryant, the father of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, was a star at La Salle in the 1970s.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joe Bryant Passes Away Chuck Myers/SIPA USA

Joe "Jellybean" Bryant, father of Kobe, has passed away.

Former La Salle basketball and 76ers player Joe "Jellybean" Bryant has passed away at the age of 69.

Bryant recently suffered a massive stroke, per Mike Sielski of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bryant was born in Philadelphia in 1954 and attended John Bartram High School in Southwest Philly before enrolling at La Salle University. Bryant was the 14th pick in the 1975 NBA Draft. He played four years for his hometown Sixers from 1975-1979. He was on the Sixers team that reached the NBA Finals in 1977. Bryant then played for the San Diego Clippers and Houston Rockets before spending nearly 10 years playing overseas in France and Italy. 

Bryant was an assistant coach at La Salle in the 1990s, the head coach of the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks from 2005-2007 and also spent time coaching internationally in Asia and Europe. 

Bryant was the father of Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, who was a five-time champion with the Los Angeles Lakers and passed away on Jan. 26, 2020. 

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Joe Bryant Kobe Bryant

Videos

Featured

Limited - Camden County - Freedom Festival 2023

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks
Limited - Beach in Cape May County

The Jersey Cape has a bustling lineup of events scheduled for July

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA ordered to correct safety issues found in federal inspection
SEPTA Safety

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly concerts to take place this summer in Camden County parks
Limited - Camden County - Freedom Festival 2023

Men's Health

Mike Jerrick says recent absence from 'Good Day Philadelphia' was to recover from prostate cancer surgery
Jerrick Prostate Cancer

History

Ed Helms' podcast explores 1971 break-in at FBI office in Delco
Medberg FBI robbery

Sixers

Instant observations: Jared McCain, Ricky Council IV show flashes in second Las Vegas Summer League game
McCain 7.15.24 v1

Shopping

Philly Bookstore Crawl offers free books, author events on Aug. 24
Philly bookstore crawl

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved