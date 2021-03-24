NBA trade deadline live: Will Sixers pull the trigger and add a piece before Thursday?

If ever a Sixers team had an opportunity to make a run, it's this season.

Boasting the NBA's best second-best record (and the top mark in the east), Philadelphia is making believers out of many, as Joel Embiid continues to work his way back from a relatively minor knee injury.

Despite their success this season, the 76ers have some glaring weaknesses, and with the NBA trade deadline less than two days away, Daryl Morey reportedly has a variety of different avenues he can take as he attempts to add a piece or two, to bolster the Philly roster ahead of the stretch run for the playoffs.

We discussed the other day how expensive — and appealing acquiring an available star like Malcolm Brogdon could be. Names like Kyle Lowry and Norman Powell from the Raptors could also be on the menu, as could other household names. Here's more from a late night post by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

Philadelphia has discussed separate deals with Toronto on both Lowry and Powell, sources said. The Sixers have also inquired about other available guards on the marketplace, including Oklahoma City's George Hill and New Orleans' Lonzo Ball, sources said. [ESPN]

The question now is how much are the Sixers willing to pay for one of the above athletes, and how much leverage Morey can get as his team remains obvious buyers.

According to our Kyle Neubeck, Lowry's availability is the biggest news splash from this report. He also remarks that Ball's upcoming restricted free agency could be a hurdle in acquiring the point guard — and that Powell (who has a remaining affordable player option), could be pricey in 2021 if he rejects it. Hill has a second year on his deal which could be a sweetener for Philly but also add to his cost.

We'll keep you abreast of any new rumors or updates to the above reports, with our live chat and open thread just below all day long:

