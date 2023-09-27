NBA Rumors: Sixers have interest in trading for Jrue Holiday

The Portland Trail Blazers' trade of star guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday shook the NBA world to its core, and the fallout from it could potentially see a familiar face make his way back to Philadelphia.

As part of Wednesday's blockbuster deal, the Bucks included veteran guard Jrue Holiday in the package going back to Portland, but per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers are expected to engage in trade talks with contending teams for him immediately.

And per old friend Kyle Neubeck, now of PHLY, the Sixers are believed to be one of those interested clubs:

Holiday was drafted by the Sixers 17th overall out of UCLA back in 2009, and at one point was viewed as a budding star on the rise during the Doug Collins era that saw the team pull off a miracle run that fell a Game 7 against Boston shy of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2012.

The run proved a mirage, however, as that iteration of Sixers basketball fell apart quickly following the infamous Andrew Bynum trade, which gave way to Sam Hinkie, The Process, and Holiday's draft-night trade to New Orleans for center Nerlens Noel in 2013 as one of its early casualties.

But with the Pelicans and then the Bucks, Holiday has grown into a valuable complimentary starter since, even playing a key role in Milwaukee's run to the 2021 NBA title, when he averaged 17.7 points on .503 percent shooting and 6.1 assists on the way to it.

Now 33 and entering his 15th season, there is a definite market for a veteran like Holiday ahead of camp, and if the Sixers can manage a good enough offer, he'd likely be a great presence to have in helping bring Tyrese Maxey's development further along while still providing some on-court production that the team might really have to dig deep for this coming season.

