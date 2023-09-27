More Sports:

September 27, 2023

NBA Rumors: Sixers have interest in trading for Jrue Holiday

The fallout from Wednesday's blockbuster Damian Lillard trade could also end up with an old face in Jrue Holiday coming back to the Sixers.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Jrue-Holiday-Bucks-NBA-Playoffs-2023.jpg Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Could you imagine Jrue Holiday back in a Sixers uniform?

The Portland Trail Blazers' trade of star guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday shook the NBA world to its core, and the fallout from it could potentially see a familiar face make his way back to Philadelphia. 

As part of Wednesday's blockbuster deal, the Bucks included veteran guard Jrue Holiday in the package going back to Portland, but per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Blazers are expected to engage in trade talks with contending teams for him immediately. 

And per old friend Kyle Neubeck, now of PHLY, the Sixers are believed to be one of those interested clubs:

Holiday was drafted by the Sixers 17th overall out of UCLA back in 2009, and at one point was viewed as a budding star on the rise during the Doug Collins era that saw the team pull off a miracle run that fell a Game 7 against Boston shy of an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2012.

The run proved a mirage, however, as that iteration of Sixers basketball fell apart quickly following the infamous Andrew Bynum trade, which gave way to Sam Hinkie, The Process, and Holiday's draft-night trade to New Orleans for center Nerlens Noel in 2013 as one of its early casualties. 

But with the Pelicans and then the Bucks, Holiday has grown into a valuable complimentary starter since, even playing a key role in Milwaukee's run to the 2021 NBA title, when he averaged 17.7 points on .503 percent shooting and 6.1 assists on the way to it. 

Now 33 and entering his 15th season, there is a definite market for a veteran like Holiday ahead of camp, and if the Sixers can manage a good enough offer, he'd likely be a great presence to have in helping bring Tyrese Maxey's development further along while still providing some on-court production that the team might really have to dig deep for this coming season. 

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia NBA Trade Rumors Jrue Holiday

Videos

Featured

Limited - Navy Yard - NYSI

Training program in skilled trades offers career opportunities starting at $25/hour
Limited - Made in Jersey Festival Main Photo 2023

Experience the best of NJ at the Made in Jersey Festival

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

At least 20 arrested as crowds loot stores in Center City, the Northeast, West Philly
Center City Vandalism

Sponsored

Experience the best of NJ at the Made in Jersey Festival
Limited - Made in Jersey Festival Main Photo 2023

TV

South Jersey singer's 'The Voice' audition wows all four judges into turning their chairs around
mara justine the voice

Eagles

Eagles vs. Commanders: Five matchups to watch
092623SamHowell

Women's Health

Taking aspirin while on birth control pills may increase the risk of blood clots, study finds
Birth Control NSAID Blood Clot

Entertainment

Stevie Nicks to kick off 2024 tour in Atlantic City
stevie nicks atlantic city

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved