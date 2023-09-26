If Tyrese Maxey learns how to pass at at elite level — watch out

Two years ago, after a mercurial rookie season featuring peaks such as a 39-point explosion in his 10th career game and valleys such as falling out of the rotation, Tyrese Maxey was thrust into the starting lineup to be the Philadelphia 76ers’ point guard.

Since then, Maxey’s largely remained in the starting unit and asserted himself as a rising star fueled by highly efficient volume scoring and a slew of dazzling playoff performances. And once again, with James Harden wanting out of Philadelphia, the 22-year-old will presumably be tabbed as the Sixers’ primary perimeter creator to augment reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

Last time, in 54 games prior to Harden’s arrival, Maxey’s services helped shepherd Philadelphia to the NBA’s 12th-ranked offensive rating (111.4), while he averaged 16.9 points (56.8 percent true shooting) and 4.8 assists (1.2 turnovers). Playing alongside Harden, Maxey burgeoned into a 20-point scorer, blending Hermes-esque afterburners, selective creation and leaning all the way into his status as one of the absolute best long-range shooters alive.

But now, he’ll slide back into the role he embodied for 3.5 months sans help from Seth Curry, whose torrid shooting, dribble handoff synergy with Embiid and second-side creation buoyed the Sixers’ offense for stretches that year. Counteracting his absence may be the respective progress from Embiid and Maxey as scorers and passers over the past two seasons.

Without Harden’s playmaking wizardry and complementary scoring, Philadelphia will not reach the offensive heights of 2022-23. But it can surpass 2021-22, and Maxey’s continued strides or lack thereof sit central to determining which way that pendulum swings. Pressure, justified or otherwise, awaits him.

Shortly before Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey elected to acquire Harden, Maxey had exhibited considerable development in his passing web and value. The shiny 4:1 assist-to-turnover ratio drew praise from various circles, but it underscored his risk averse tendencies that negated opportunities to scramble the defense into rotation.

During a period between late January and early February of 2023, Maxey previewed indicators of intrepid passing pursuits, more wired to thread reads through tight windows. He better weaponized his change of pace to forge openings and seemed to quickly process space derived from his burst and scoring gravity. The goal for him will be to build upon that this season and try to emerge as a steady, unceasing setup man for Embiid, who’s established himself as one of the league’s premier pick-and-roll bigs.

Harden’s virtuoso pacing and pocket passing are partially responsible for that blossoming. Throughout most of the season, the Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll proved unstoppable. Regardless of the defensive scheme, Harden knew how to exploit opponents, whether it was the first read of a feed to Embiid or secondary options such a skip to the weakside or a shot for himself.

For numerous reasons, including a smaller frame that limits his delivery angles and less dexterity as a handler, Maxey’s more rigid in his choices. In spread pick-and-rolls, he’s comfortable hitting Embiid on the pocket pass against teams that shade less aggressive nail help. If teams rotate a defender to muddy that pass, Maxey elects for timidity. Embiid and Maxey’s most consistent chemistry generally arose in empty side pick-and-rolls when the pocket pass proved easier or Embiid was open as a popper.

Varying the location at which the ball-screen is initiated depending on the opposition’s tactics would benefit Maxey and the entire offense, at least until or when Maxey unearths counters. More nail help should prompt empty side pick-and-rolls. Less nail help should prompt middle pick-and-rolls.

Despite Embiid being most adept sauntering to the free-throw line as a roller, mixing in some hard dives to draw the low man and free up the weak-side shooter may be of use. Dating back to the outset of his rookie season, Maxey’s touted the right-to-left skip pass in his arsenal. Stationing the likes of Melton, Tucker and Harris in the left corner could ease his playmaking burden and spotlight Embiid’s roll gravity to spark quality looks.

Last week, Embiid’s trainer, Drew Hanlen, appeared on the “Out of Site” podcast, where he said he expects head coach Nick Nurse’s to generate “a lot more easy looks around the basket” for Embiid. Maxey could contribute to that upswing as well.

One advantage for smaller initiators like him, Trae Young and Ja Morant is their ability to wander in tight quarters. While Maxey’s handle isn’t akin to theirs, maintaining a live dribble should be a point of emphasis for him and would enhance his primary creator viability. He’s not a hopeless or bad midrange scorer, but he does seem to struggle probing in that area to keep pressuring the defense. There’s a massive difference between making some midrange pull-ups and mastering that area to always stress defenders in a variety of facets. Maxey sits at the former. Reaching the latter would substantially amplify his game.

Particularly to Paul Reed and former Sixer Andre Drummond, the latter of whom projects to sport a prominent role this season, he’s displayed some faculty and willingness as a lob thrower. If he can improve as a midrange operator and embrace wraparounds and laydowns, Embiid and Reed could stand to be primary beneficiaries.

The scope of Philadelphia’s ball-handling depth is narrow. Maxey is going to pilot the action a ton. Embiid will probably moonlight at point-center fairly often, too. They are the unequivocal pillars of the offense. Embiid is already a dominant force; his impact is fairly easy to predict.

Maxey’s is much tougher to decipher. His best moments have predominantly occurred as a secondary creator. That is no longer his environment. How he navigates these evolving responsibilities is the bellwether for both the Sixers’ offense and the levels he may reach individually as he approaches his prime in the coming years.