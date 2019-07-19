More Health:

July 19, 2019

Nestle creates game-changing chocolate – and holds the added sugar

Revolutionary recipe substitutes pulp and beans from cocoa plant

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Chocolate
nestle chocolate no added sugar Charisse Kenion/Unsplash

Chocolate, an indulgence lacking from many diets and eating plans, may be the most difficult to give up. Nor is it easily replicated with healthier substitutions.

Now, choco-holics may be able to enjoy their favorite sweet while sticking to their added sugar-free diet.

Nestle, one of the biggest chocolate producers in the world, has found a way to produce chocolate without added sugar by calling upon the beans and pulp from cocoa plants as a natural sweetener, CBS reports.

RELATED READ: This protein bar hack turns your healthy snack into a dessert-like experience

The Swiss manufacturer's 70-percent dark chocolate recipe uses about 40 percent less sugar and will feature “no compromise on taste, texture and quality,” the network reported.

The company will begin selling KitKat bars made with the new ingredients in Japan this fall, according to Bloomberg, which noted it is believe the process  reports could easily be applied to Nestle’s milk and white chocolate recipes in the future.  

Of course, this development arises to meet the modern consumer’s need for healthier products, but it also seems to be a more sustainable option, using previously discarded plant material to the benefit of the product, consumer and planet.

It’s worth noting, however, that Nestle sold its U.S. business to Ferrero last year, per Bloomberg. Additionally, here in the United States, KitKat candy bars are made by Hershey.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Chocolate Switzerland Cocoa Sugar Nestle Candy

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies' struggles put owner John Middleton in a tough spot moving forward
John-Middleton-Phillies_071819_usat

Health Stories

What it's like to survive a flesh-eating bacterial infection
flesh eating bacteria survivors

Eagles

Eagles training camp preview: Cornerback
071619SidneyJones

Lawsuits

Delaware woman suing Majestic Resorts in Dominican Republic for $3 million over alleged assault
0718_Lawrence-Daley lawsuit

Center City

What's beneath our feet in Philadelphia?
Carroll - Subterranean Philly Tour

Food & Drink

Burger Brawl moving to Navy Yard for 2019
Burger

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved