More Culture:

July 10, 2019

Netflix movie starring Dave Bautista looks to cast zombies in Atlantic City for September shooting

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Movies Acting
Dave Bautista Netflix movie Birdie Thompson/Ad Info/SIPA USA

Dave Bautista will star in Zack Snyder's upcoming "Army of the Dead" for Netflix. The film is casting zombies in Atlantic City.

A new Netflix movie helmed by director Zack Snyder, of "300" and "Wonder Woman" fame, needs zombie actors for a September shoot in Atlantic City.

Snyder's upcoming film, "Army of the Dead", will be one of Netflix's newest original features. A post on Heery-Loftus Casting's official Facebook page says the shoot is looking for three kinds of actors: skinny zombies, with a "very slim build"; athletic types to portray zombies; and men who are comfortable portraying exotic dancers:

The casting call also notes that those interested in submitting applications should be comfortable with fake blood and simulated levels of human decomposition, and should not be sensitive to depicted violence, along with smoke and walking.

Also interesting: anyone interested in applying for the "skinny zombie" roles should note if they are an amputee, and anyone interested in applying for the exotic dancer roles will be wearing a speedo and chaps.

It sounds like there's quite a bit going on in this film!

The IMDB page for the film offers a short summary of what "Army of the Dead" will be about:

"Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted."

Wrestler-turned-actor Dave Bautista and Ella Purnell of "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" will star in the film.

Snyder is also currently working on an adaptation of Ayn Rand's "The Fountainhead", though that project isn't yet in pre-production.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Movies Acting Atlantic City Zombies Filming

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Free Agency: What unsigned players are left who could help Sixers?
Kyle-Korver_071019_usat

Business

Hahnemann closing maternity ward on Friday — even as Philly judge orders the facility remain open
Hahnemann University Hospital emergency department

Food & Drink

Musi in South Philly makes Eater's nationwide best new restaurants list
Musi BYOB South Philly

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Despite all-in approach to season, Phillies must resist urge to be impulse buyers at deadline
1001_Matt_Klentak_USAT

Illness

Sun allergies are a side effect of summer for some folks
sun allergies

Performances

Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances
Carroll - The Ghostly Circus

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved