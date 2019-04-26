More Health:

April 26, 2019

Jefferson researchers develop novel vaccine for colorectal cancer

Proven safe in a small sample of human subjects, the next phase of testing can commence

By PhillyVoice staff
Health News Vaccines
Colorectal Cancer 04262019 Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

.

A new vaccine developed by researchers at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia could one day change the way doctors treat some cases of colorectal cancer.

Surgery is a cure for many colorectal cancer patients, but prognosis is dim for those with a reoccurrence of the disease, according to a news release from Jefferson via Eureka. The vaccine could train a patient's immune system to attack colon cancer that had spread pre-surgery, if larger-scale trials prove effective.

A phase 1 clinical trial – with a small sample of human subjects – demonstrated the approach is safe, researchers said. The results were published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer.

MORE HEALTH: First case of blood-sucking 'kissing bug' in Delaware, CDC confirms

"The patients treated had no signs of serious adverse events and samples of their blood contained markers of immune activation – an early indication that the vaccine could activate immune cells to fight colorectal tumors and metastases," the announcement read. "Further tests to determine if the vaccine is effective at slowing tumor growth are forthcoming."

"There is an urgent need to understand what fuels colorectal cancer growth, and to harness that knowledge for developing novel therapies," Karen E. Knudsen, Ph.D., executive vice president of oncology services and director of the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center – Jefferson Health, said in the release. "This pivotal study provides some of the first evidence that it may be possible to safely direct a patient's own immune system to seek and destroy this cancer type. This is a true milestone – made possible through the scientists and clinicians in our colorectal cancer team working in synchrony."

Incidence of colon cancer in the United States is on the rise, especially among younger people. It is  the second biggest cause of cancer deaths in the United States and worldwide.

The research was supported by the National Institutes of Health and Targeted Diagnostic and Therapeutics Inc., a West Chester-based biotechnology company.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Health News Vaccines Philadelphia Thomas Jefferson University Cancer Research Colorectal Cancer

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, final version
042319DexterLawrence

Prevention

Harvard study finds lung-damaging toxins in popular e-cigarette products
e-cigarette lung toxins

Furnace Party

Your guide to Brewerytown's mysterious 'Furnace Party'
Furnace Party

Sixers

Sixers' maturity closing out Brooklyn Nets will be key against Toronto in round two
042319-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame': Getting caught up on the many superhero characters
The Avengers in Endgame

Children's Health

WHO sets new guidelines for physical activity, screen time for young kids
children activity guidelines who

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved