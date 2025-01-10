More News:

January 10, 2025

Camden County man put girlfriend's remains in a fridge, left it in a N.J. forest and fled to Mexico, police say

The body of Laura Hughes, 50, was discovered by a hiker in December. Christopher Blevins, 45, has been charged.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
The remains of Laura Hughes, 50, of Runnemede, were found inside a refrigerator at Belleplain Forest in Cape May County on Dec. 22. New Jersey State Police say Hughes' body was driven there in late July by her boyfriend, 45-year-old Christopher Blevins, of Gloucester City, who allegedly fled to Mexico days after disposing of the remains.

A Camden County man disposed of his girlfriend's remains inside a refrigerator that he left in a Cape May County forest last summer and then drove across the southern border to Mexico days later, New Jersey State Police said Thursday.

The body of Laura Hughes, 50, of Runnemede, was discovered on Dec. 22 by a hiker who noticed the fridge in Belleplain Forest, a 23,000-acre wooded area that covers parts of Cape May and Cumberland counties. The remains were found in a section of the park in Dennis Township, where the hiker called police after finding the refrigerator wrapped in a sleeping bag and covered with a carpet, authorities said. 

Hughes could not immediately be identified after the remains were found, and state police had released a sketch of a pair of tattoos on her back and torso in late December. The hiker who found her, identified as 46-year-old John Tyrell, was questioned and charged with obstruction on Dec. 30 for refusing to turn his cellphone over to police. Tyrell was later released. 

Investigators allege Hughes' boyfriend, Christopher Blevins, 45, of Gloucester City, drove the fridge to the woods in the back of his Dodge Ram pickup truck in July, according to a criminal complaint obtained by 6ABC.

After identifying Blevins as a suspect, authorities used automated license plate reader data to trace the movements of his truck. On two separate occasions, Blevins' vehicle allegedly was spotted carrying a refrigerator-shaped object in the flatbed. The vehicle was seen in Long Beach Island, Ocean County, on the morning of July 24 and then again the next afternoon in Sea Isle City, about 11 1/2 miles southwest of Belleplain Forest, authorities said.

Blevins' truck was observed crossing the southern border into Mexico from Brownsville, Texas, on Aug. 2, and Blevins turned himself in to authorities in Mexico City on Aug. 27, police said.

In Mexico City, Blevins allegedly told investigators that he was involved in a bar fight in Runnemede and that he may have killed someone during the conflict, police said. Blevins said he had panicked and fled the country, according to the criminal complaint. Police did not provide details about when the incident in Camden County may have occurred and did not say whether Hughes previously had been reported missing. 

During a search of Blevins' apartment, investigators said they found a gun and blue straps that were used to secure the refrigerator. Blevins is charged with hindering apprehension and disturbing and desecrating human remains. Authorities did not say where he is being held.

The cause of Hughes' death remains under investigation and no homicide charges have been filed at this time, state police said. Hughes was a mother of two teenage daughters, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help her family.

In the criminal complaint, state police said Blevins and Hughes had a history of domestic violence and drug and alcohol abuse.

State police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call their tip line at 800-437-7839.

