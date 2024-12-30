N.J. State Police seek help identifying body found in fridge in Cape May County woods

New Jersey State Police are calling on the public to help identify human remains found in a state forest shortly before Christmas.

The body was discovered Dec. 22 in a refrigerator in Belleplain State Forest, a 23,000-acre wooded area spanning Cumberland and Cape May counties, Sgt. Charles Marchan said.

Police believe the remains are of a white or Hispanic woman who was about 5 feet, 1 inch tall. The person had two tattoos: a koi fish across the right upper back and a large rose on the lower left torso, from the chest to the hip.

Investigators also found a yoga mat with a green geometric pattern and a necklace at the scene. The remains were found in a section of the park in Dennis Township, Cape May County.

Anyone with information can contact the Troop 'A' Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698 or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135 ext. 3480.

***PLEASE SHARE*** State Police Seeking Public's Assistance in Identifying Human Remains The New Jersey State Police... Posted by New Jersey State Police on Sunday, December 29, 2024

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.