December 30, 2024

N.J. State Police seek help identifying body found in fridge in Cape May County woods

Investigators believe the remains are of a woman who had distinctive tattoos on her back and torso. A yoga mat and necklace also were found at the scene in Belleplain State Forest.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Police
Body Belleplain State Forest Provided Image/New Jersey State Police

The police sketch above shows the distinctive tattoos on the unidentified body of a woman found in Belleplain State Forest on Dec. 22, New Jersey State Police say.

New Jersey State Police are calling on the public to help identify human remains found in a state forest shortly before Christmas.

The body was discovered Dec. 22 in a refrigerator in Belleplain State Forest, a 23,000-acre wooded area spanning Cumberland and Cape May counties, Sgt. Charles Marchan said. 

Police believe the remains are of a white or Hispanic woman who was about 5 feet, 1 inch tall. The person had two tattoos: a koi fish across the right upper back and a large rose on the lower left torso, from the chest to the hip.

Investigators also found a yoga mat with a green geometric pattern and a necklace at the scene. The remains were found in a section of the park in Dennis Township, Cape May County.

Anyone with information can contact the Troop 'A' Woodbine Station at (609) 861-5698 or the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office at (609) 465-1135 ext. 3480.

