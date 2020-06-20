More News:

June 20, 2020

Camping reopening in some New Jersey state parks, forests, recreation centers June 22

Reservation capacity is limited to allow for social distancing

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Camping Parks
wharton state park opening Ellen Tevis/for PhillyVoice

Some New Jersey campsites, including Southern Jersey's Wharton State Park pictured above, will open June 22 at a limited capacity and under safety guidelines meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.

New Jersey residents will be able to resume camping in some state parks, forests, and recreation centers soon, state officials announced Saturday. 

Starting June 22, around one dozen sites will be open for campsite reservations, according to a release from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Campgrounds operated by counties and municipalities had previously opened May 23.

Visitors are limited to tent camping and park offices will remain closed. Shelters, group cabins, lean-tos, and group campsites are still not reopening for reservations. 

Sites will reopen at a limited capacity, between 30% to 90% depending on the location. Two sites, High Point and Jenny Jump, will be open at 100% capacity. 

Restrictions on reservation capacity will allow for proper social distancing and sanitizing to take place, said the agency. Campsite restrooms will be cleaned in accordance with CDC and New Jersey Department of Health guidelines. 

The NJPEP released the following list of N.J. state parks, forests, and recreation areas that are opening the coming Monday. 

NORTH — High Point State Park and New Jersey Veterans' Memorial, Jenny Jump State Forest, Stokes State Forest and Worthington State Forest
CENTRAL — Allaire State Park, Cheesequake State Park, and Spruce Run Recreation Area
SOUTH — Bass River State Forest, Belleplain State Forest, Brendan T Byrne State Forest, Parvin State Park and Wharton State Forest

Following the opening of those locations, Swartswood State Park and Stephens State Forest will open for camping on June 29. 

Camping remains closed at Round Valley Recreation Area, Washington Crossing State Park, Kittatinny Valley State Park, Wawayanda State Park and Voorhees State Park. 

Outside of campsite cleaning, visitors are reminded to take proper coronavirus precautions themselves. 

The NJDEP advises campers to keep six feet of social distancing between "yourself and others that are not immediate family members, caretakers, household members, or partners." Masks are also required in gatehouses, restrooms, and park buildings. 

The release added, for lone hikers, "You don’t have to wear the mask when alone in the forest but be sure to #MASKUP around others."

Camping reservations at sites opening May 22 can be made here at camping.nj.gov.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Camping Parks New Jersey Parks and Recreation

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Jamal Adams lists Eagles among preferred trade destinations — but does he make sense?
Jamal-Adams_061820_usat

Malls

Indoor malls to reopen for business across New Jersey on June 29
New Jersey malls

Illness

Philly sets July 3 target for COVID-19 green phase, outlines reopening plan
Philly Green Phase

Eagles

Mailbag: How much younger will the Eagles be in 2020?
061820VinnyCurryJasonPeters

Queer Eye

'Queer Eye' star Bobby Berk on filming in Philly, how the show has changed and keeping it real
Bobby-Berk-Jennifer-Sweeney_061820_Netflix

TV Shows

HBO's 'Watchmen' is free to watch during Juneteenth weekend
Watchmen HBO

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved