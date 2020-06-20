Camping reopening in some New Jersey state parks, forests, recreation centers June 22

New Jersey residents will be able to resume camping in some state parks, forests, and recreation centers soon, state officials announced Saturday.

Starting June 22, around one dozen sites will be open for campsite reservations, according to a release from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Campgrounds operated by counties and municipalities had previously opened May 23.

Visitors are limited to tent camping and park offices will remain closed. Shelters, group cabins, lean-tos, and group campsites are still not reopening for reservations.

Sites will reopen at a limited capacity, between 30% to 90% depending on the location. Two sites, High Point and Jenny Jump, will be open at 100% capacity.

Restrictions on reservation capacity will allow for proper social distancing and sanitizing to take place, said the agency. Campsite restrooms will be cleaned in accordance with CDC and New Jersey Department of Health guidelines.

The NJPEP released the following list of N.J. state parks, forests, and recreation areas that are opening the coming Monday.

• NORTH — High Point State Park and New Jersey Veterans' Memorial, Jenny Jump State Forest, Stokes State Forest and Worthington State Forest

• CENTRAL — Allaire State Park, Cheesequake State Park, and Spruce Run Recreation Area

• SOUTH — Bass River State Forest, Belleplain State Forest, Brendan T Byrne State Forest, Parvin State Park and Wharton State Forest

Following the opening of those locations, Swartswood State Park and Stephens State Forest will open for camping on June 29.

Camping remains closed at Round Valley Recreation Area, Washington Crossing State Park, Kittatinny Valley State Park, Wawayanda State Park and Voorhees State Park.

Outside of campsite cleaning, visitors are reminded to take proper coronavirus precautions themselves.

The NJDEP advises campers to keep six feet of social distancing between "yourself and others that are not immediate family members, caretakers, household members, or partners." Masks are also required in gatehouses, restrooms, and park buildings.

The release added, for lone hikers, "You don’t have to wear the mask when alone in the forest but be sure to #MASKUP around others."

Camping reservations at sites opening May 22 can be made here at camping.nj.gov.