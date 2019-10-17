More News:

October 17, 2019

New Jersey couple sues Taco Bell in federal court over $2.18 chalupa dispute

The lawsuit claims the company violated New Jersey's Consumer Fraud Statute

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Odd News Lawsuits
Taco Bell green brook lawsuit Screenshot/Google Street View

A New Jersey couple is suing Taco Bell in federal court because they were charged $6.09 each for a pair of Chalupa Cravings Boxes, instead of the advertised price of $5 each.

Taco Bell has used "Live Más" as its slogan since 2012, but a New Jersey couple is claiming in a recently-filed lawsuit that the popular fast food chain also charges más.

The couple is suing Taco Bell and its parent company, Yum! Brands, in federal court because they were charged $6.09 each for a pair of Chalupa Cravings Boxes, instead of the advertised price of $5 each.

The married Middlesex Borough couple, Nelson Estrella-Rosales and Joann Estrella, said in the lawsuit that the two saw a commercial for Taco Bell's $5 boxes last May, and decided to drive to the nearest Taco Bell outpost, on Route 22 in Green Brook, New Jersey.

When Estrella-Rosales and Estrella ordered their respective boxes — which included a chalupa, a burrito, a taco, cinnamon twists, and a medium drink — the final price instead came out to $12.99, and included just 81 cents of state sales tax, leaving another $2.18 unaccounted for.

The couple brought the discrepancy to a manager at the Taco Bell, and were told that fine print at the end of Taco Bell's commercials allowed franchised restaurants to charge prices that vary from the advertised price.

The couple's lawsuit claims the company's "prices may vary" disclaimer, the text of which is one-eighth of an inch tall and one-sixteenth of an inch wide, violates New Jersey's Consumer Fraud Act. The company provided this statement to the Bridgewater Courier News on Wednesday:

"Taco Bell and its franchisees are proud to provide millions of guests with delicious, affordable food every day. Our advertisements are truthful and accurate, and we will defend this case vigorously."

Estrella-Rosales and Estrella are seeking both compensatory and punitive damages for their troubles, which they claim include time wasted driving to the Taco Bell, gasoline used during the drive, and the $2.18 they believe they're owed.

The lawsuit was originally filed in New Jersey's Middlesex County, but was later transferred to federal court.

Taco Bell's parent company, Yum! Brands, was originally listed as a defendant in the complaint, but was dismissed by Estrella-Rosales and Estrella. Taco Bell has until Nov. 1 to answer, move to dismiss, or otherwise respond to the couple's complaint.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Odd News Lawsuits New Jersey Advertising Taco Bell Courts Food & Drink Fast Food

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: 5 matchups to watch
101719BrandonGraham

Marijuana Legalization

What to know about proposed bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania
Marijuana legalization bill Pennsylvania

Health Stories

In Honduras, Jefferson Health surgeon finds patients' determination 'astounding'
Honduras Medical Mission Trip 1

UFC

Philly's Sean Brady, undefeated as a pro, set for UFC debut Friday night on ESPN
021419_Sean-Brady_usat

Saturday Night Live

Zach Galifianakis on Tina Fey during his very short SNL career: 'God bless her'
Tina Fey Galifianakis

Family-Friendly

Reading Terminal Market's Harvest Festival includes hayrides, zoo animals
Reading Terminal Market Harvest Festival

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved