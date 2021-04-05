More Health:

April 05, 2021

All New Jersey residents 16 and older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 19

On Monday, the state added people in group 1C to those who can make appointments to get their shots

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
new jersey 16 vaccine Tariq Zehawi/USA Today

New Jersey will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents at least 16 years old on April 19, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

All New Jersey residents at least 16 years old will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement Monday afternoon, the same day New Jersey expanded eligibility to all people in group 1C.

The list eligibility requirements for group 1C is published on the state's COVID-19 website. Additional information about getting vaccinated in New Jersey can be here.

Nearly 1.8 million people in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated as of Monday evening, and 4 million doses have been administered. The state is 38% of the way to its goal of 4.7 million fully vaccinated adults by June 30. 

The pace at which New Jersey is administering vaccinations is accelerating in line with pace of vaccinations in the U.S. as a whole. Approximately three million people are being inoculated daily nationwide. According to the CDC, more than 107 million people had been at least partially vaccinated to the coronavirus, as of Monday morning.

In New Jersey, there have been 817,464 people confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus and 22,081 people have died from COVID-19. On Monday in the state, there were 2,471 new cases and 15 more people died.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Trenton Pfizer Coronavirus COVID-19 New Jersey Johnson & Johnson Moderna

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
040521JaylenWaddle

Prevention

Backed by millions in public and private cash, rapid COVID tests are coming to stores near you
BinaxNow COVID-19 Test

Development

Two Topgolf facilities coming to Northeast Philly, King of Prussia
Topgolf Philadelphia locations

Eagles

What they're saying: How much cap space do Eagles have left for free agents? How can they get more?
Howie-Roseman_102320_usat

Food & Drink

Middle Child's owner says restaurant's Fishtown location will open this summer
middle child fishtown location

Food & Drink

Live music, hoagies and beer included in 'dream picnic' at secret location
dream picnic

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved