All New Jersey residents 16 and older become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 19

All New Jersey residents at least 16 years old will become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19.

Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement Monday afternoon, the same day New Jersey expanded eligibility to all people in group 1C.

The list eligibility requirements for group 1C is published on the state's COVID-19 website. Additional information about getting vaccinated in New Jersey can be here.

Nearly 1.8 million people in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated as of Monday evening, and 4 million doses have been administered. The state is 38% of the way to its goal of 4.7 million fully vaccinated adults by June 30.

The pace at which New Jersey is administering vaccinations is accelerating in line with pace of vaccinations in the U.S. as a whole. Approximately three million people are being inoculated daily nationwide. According to the CDC, more than 107 million people had been at least partially vaccinated to the coronavirus, as of Monday morning.

In New Jersey, there have been 817,464 people confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus and 22,081 people have died from COVID-19. On Monday in the state, there were 2,471 new cases and 15 more people died.